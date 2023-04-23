Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens: 'My Person, Forever’

Simone Biles is officially married!

The four-time Olympic gold medalist revealed on social media Saturday that she tied the knot with her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens.

“I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside a series of flicks of herself and the Houston Texans player from their big day.

Advertisement

The announcement comes just days after the love birds shared a photo of themselves holding what appeared to be a Texas marriage license, with the caption, “Almost time to say ‘I do.’”

Owens also posted pictures from their ceremony, which appeared to be a courthouse wedding, on Instagram. “My person, forever #TheOwens #itsofficial,” the 27-year-old NFL star wrote in the caption.

In the joyous snapshots, Biles dons a stunning white tiered gown with white, strappy open-toed heels, while the groom wore a dapper taupe suit with white loafers.

Advertisement

Huffpost has reached out to reps for Biles and Owens for comment.

Under the Team USA gymnast’s post, various stars swooped in to share their well wishes for the newlyweds.

“Congratulations!” Grammy-winning singer John Legend commented.

“Congrats you two!!” wrote World Cup alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn alongside a heart emoji.

Former Fifth Harmony member Normani added: “omg omg omg congratulations sis.”

The groom also chimed in with a sweet comment, writing: “Wifey got a great ring to it ❤️💍 First day of forever 🤞🏽.”

Biles and Owens first made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, and the Olympian shared last February they got engaged after two years of dating.

The gymnast also shared photos from the pair’s heart-warming engagement, in which she captioned the post: “THE EASIEST YES.”

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎,” she added at the time.

Just days later, she gushed about their engagement during an appearance on the “Today” show.