Good thing pole vaulters don’t need their teeth to compete because Harry Coppell just smashed a few at the Tokyo Olympics.
Coppell posted video on Instagram of the accident (click the right arrow for the second clip) ― in which he lands safely in the practice attempt but cannot stop the bar from crashing onto his mouth.
“I hope @tokyo2020 has a good dentist around,” the British competitor wrote.
Coppell, the 22nd ranked pole vaulter in the world, eventually did see a dentist. The visit turned into an all-night ordeal and left him without a tooth and part of another one ― but with his sense of humor intact.
“I’m gonna tell people I was in a bar fight....” he wrote on his Story with a photo of the results.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter