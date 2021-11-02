International Handball Federation Drops Bikini Uniform Mandate For Women

The International Handball Federation has dropped its controversial requirement that women on competitive beach teams wear bikinis. The change was sparked by outcries of sexism after Norway’s national women’s team was fined for wearing shorts earlier this year.

As of January, bikinis will no longer be mandated for the teams, the sport’s governing body ruled last month.

Players’ uniforms under the new rules will consist of “short tight pants” and a “body fit tank top.”

The Norwegian Handball Federation had been lobbying for the change since 2006.

Norway’s women’s team was fined $1,700 for wearing thigh-high elastic shorts — which were deemed “improper” — instead of bikini bottoms during a July match in the European Championships. The fine triggered outrage over the sexualization of women’s sports, and the athletes had complained that the bikini bottoms made them “very uncomfortable.”

Pop star Pink offered to pay the fine, tweeting: “I’m very proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team for protesting sexist rules about their uniform.”

Norway’s sports minister called the situation “completely ridiculous.”

Ministers from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden called on the IHF in an open letter in September to review its uniform rules “in accordance with gender equality.”

Bikinis, be gone: the International Handball Federation has changed its rules to allow women to wear shorts while playing beach handball, after a torrent of criticism when Norway's women's team was fined for not wearing bikini bottoms in July https://t.co/AoIsHGsBDk #AFPSports — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 1, 2021

Norwegian Handball Federation President Kåre Geir Lio hailed the change as “both a real and symbolic step” toward gender equality.

“I think it’s good for the game, but first of all, it’s good for the women, and it’s good for how we treat each other in sports,” he told NBC News by phone Monday from Norway.

He said he was proud of the stance the women’s team took and said they chose the right moment to say “enough is enough.”