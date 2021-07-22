Olympians On TikTok Are Spilling The Tea & Testing The Limits Of Their Cardboard Beds

Olympians at the Summer Games are revealing details about their cardboard beds, the existence of which swept the internet over the past few weeks.

The beds are made of cardboard in an attempt for the Tokyo Olympics to be more sustainable, but that material choice materials prompted a rumor that the beds were supposed to force Olympians to avoid “intimacy” because they allegedly could only hold the weight of one person at a time. Deemed “anti-sex” beds, many on social couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation.

But earlier this week, Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan led the charge to debunk the “anti-sex” rumor by posting a video of him jumping aggressively on his bed.

Following suit, many other Olympians have taken to TikTok to share their own journey with the cardboard beds.

Argentine basketball star Francisco Caffaro gave fans a look at what would happen if you jumped and even did a little jig on top of your bed (with someone else):

American rugby player Ilona Maher — along with some other Olympians — demonstrated how everything from CPR to dramatic fainting could happen on a cardboard bed without problems:

Australian water polo player Tilly Kearns gave followers a full run-down of the bed’s features and even revealed that the beds have an extension option for taller athletes:

Olympians on the New Zealand team showed that they beds aren’t perfect, though:

American volleyball player Kelsey Robinson showed that the beds look less than comfortable to dive bomb onto:

Australian diver Melissa Wu seems undeterred though, calling the bed “soft and comfortable”:

Long live Olympic cardboard bed TikTok. Keep the content coming, Olympians.