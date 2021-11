Omicron, the COVID-19 variant that is putting the world on edge, may actually produce giggles when reporters and others guess how to say it.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Monday shared a montage of pundits and President Joe Biden taking a crack at it.

According to Merriam-Webster, the Greek letter is pronounced ah-mih-cron or oh-mih-cron in the U.S. and oh-my-cron in the U.K.