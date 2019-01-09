Paris' First Nude Restaurant Closes For Lack Of Business

Paris’ first nude restaurant has gone belly up just a year after opening its doors.

When O’Naturel opened in December 2017, the concept seemed an easy sell: Instead of dressing up, diners would dress down. Way down. Like to their bare essentials.

Once naked, customers could enjoy a three-course dinner with foie gras, lobster, snails, lamb or scallops for $58 ― a price that even skinflints could love.

All the restaurant personnel remained clothed.

Despite getting worldwide attention, the clothing-optional café is going bust, according to TheLocal.

O’Naturel owners Mike and Stephane Saada posted a statement on its website announcing that the in-the-buff bistro will close for good on Feb. 16.

“Thank you for having participated in this adventure by coming to dine at O’Naturel,” it read. “We will only remember the good times, meeting beautiful people and customers who were delighted to share exceptional moments.”