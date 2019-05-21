'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Trailer Is A Trippy Blast Into The Past

A new trailer for director Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” dropped Tuesday as the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

While attention to the movie shifted to the south of France for a bit, the preview stays fiercely rooted in 1969 Los Angeles. Western TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) fight to stay relevant while eventual Manson clan murder victim Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) admires her acting on the screen in a theater.

“It’s official, old buddy, I’m a has-been,” Rick gripes to Cliff.

The trailer hints more at the interaction between the men and Charles Manson (Damon Herriman) when Cliff visits Spahn Ranch, the deadly clan’s temporary residence. “Charlie’s gonna dig you,” he’s told.

Cut to a smiling, waving Manson. Creepy.

The movie opens July 26.

Watch the trailer above.