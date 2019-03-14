Fans Mourn As Netflix Announces It Won't Renew 'One Day At A Time'

Op-ed writer Raul Reyes wrote in HuffPost last year that the show is an important cultural contribution because it “offers a positive depiction of a Latino family at a time when Latinos are still barely visible in the entertainment industry.”

“It offers a realistic portrayal of Latinos, who are typically shown in film and TV as gang members or servants, or on the news as undocumented immigrants. In short, this is the TV show America needs right now,” wrote Reyes.

He added: “There are no stereotypes; no one is in a gang, running drugs or speaking with a contrived accent. The Alvarez family is not in crisis; they are simply living their lives. At its heart, it is about the universal experience of family ties — and it is hugely entertaining.”

Fans of the series couldn’t help but share on Twitter how sad they were that the show won’t continue: