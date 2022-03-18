Travel

One Of The Most Basic Hotel Amenities Is Disappearing

The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are likely gone. Forget fresh towels, and accept that your trash might never get taken out during your stay.
SALLY FRENCH of NerdWallet
FILE- In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo guests stand at the front desk at the Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood in Seattle.
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
FILE- In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo guests stand at the front desk at the Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood in Seattle.

Whether out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities that sets a hotel apart from your home — daily housekeeping — is disappearing.

The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are likely gone. Forget fresh towels, and accept that your trash might never get taken out during your stay.

The trend of no more daily housekeeping — while largely initiated by COVID-19 — has become the norm at many hotels. During the pandemic’s early days, when transmission was more of a mystery, many hotels cut housekeeping services to reduce contact between strangers. But more than two years later, housekeeping still hasn’t returned.

Marriott’s policies vary by property, but housekeeping is usually offered only upon request, with all rooms cleaned automatically every sixth night.

Hilton’s default is no more daily cleanings at most properties unless requested. Walt Disney World reduced service to light housekeeping every other day. That entails towel replacement and trash removal but doesn’t necessarily include services you might expect, like getting your bed made.

Other hotels have schedules, like the Hotel Solares in Santa Cruz, California: Three-night stays or fewer don’t get service, while six-night stays or fewer are cleaned once. The hotel recommends you leave trash outside your door.

Those service reductions aren’t always welcome.

“Guests don’t want to have to ask every time they need their trash emptied or dirty towels replaced,” said D. Taylor, international president of Unite Here — a U.S. and Canada hospitality workers’ union — in a prepared statement. “Without cleaning, what stops a hotel from being just a more expensive Airbnb?”

Maskot via Getty Images

WHY CUT HOTEL HOUSEKEEPING?

In many cases, the cutbacks may be more about money than safety. For some hotels, there’s not enough money to cover the cost. For others, it’s an opportunity to make more of it.

LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS ARE AT MASSIVE HIGHS

The nationwide labor and materials shortage has hit hotels particularly hard. For instance, the leisure and hospitality industry lost 8.2 million jobs in March and April 2020 which is an employment decline of 49% , according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While there has certainly been rehiring hope (travel-related jobs are now among the fastest-growing sectors lately), the industry is still about 1.5 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, supply chain and inflation issues are ongoing. Hotels reported a 79% cost increase of cleaning and housekeeping supplies, according to a November 2021 American Hotel & Lodging Association survey of about 500 hotel operators.

AN OPPORTUNITY FOR HIGHER PROFITS

Other hotel operators have explicitly stated it’s about money.

“The work we’re doing right now in every one of our brands … is about making them higher-margin businesses and creating more labor efficiencies,” Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta said during a February 2021 investor earnings call. “When we get out of the crisis, those businesses will be higher margin and require less labor than they did pre-COVID.”

HOW TO CONTINUE GETTING HOUSEKEEPING ON YOUR VACATION

RESEARCH BEFORE BOOKING: Hotels typically post cleaning procedures online. Look for pages on individual hotel websites labeled something like “amenities,” or “COVID-19 safety.” If the cleaning calendar is not up to par, consider booking elsewhere.

BOOK HIGH-END HOTELS: Most high-end hotels are notably absent from this trend. Some Hilton brands, including Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Conrad Hotels & Resorts, still offer daily housekeeping. Most Four Seasons offer twice-daily housekeeping.

But that’s not always true. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa — frequently deemed Walt Disney World’s most opulent resort — offers housekeeping only every other day, like all Disney resorts. Nightly rates range from $757 to $4,428, according to theme park data site TouringPlans.com.

REQUEST SERVICE: Of course, booking high-end hotels might be an unrealistically expensive solution. But here’s another trick that can work at even budget hotels: Ask nicely.

Be polite, and staff might take pity on your mess. After all, they don’t want stinky odors of days-old seafood takeout emitting from your room either. And the beach sand you tracked in could easily spread if not promptly vacuumed anyway.

For hotels where housekeeping is available on request, you can generally ask at check-in. Other hotels require you to request it each day.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Some economists have pegged a new word to this phenomenon where, rather than raise prices, companies cut services previously provided: skimpflation. Skimpflation could mean reduced staff, thus longer lines or phone hold times. It might entail the end of free headphones on airplanes or restaurant bread service.

And for many travelers, skimpflation in the form of no more daily housekeeping has become a particularly unpleasant and — quite literally — messy trend.

_____________________________________

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Sally French is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: sfrench@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @SAFmedia.

COVID-19hotelhousekeepinghospitality

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

23 Movies, TV Shows And Docs To Stream For Women’s History Month

Work/Life

7 Ways Your Commute Is Wrecking Your Health And Relationships

Food & Drink

These Are The Best Cheeses For Grilled Cheese

Food & Drink

I Left My Career In Corporate Finance To Teach The Art Of Bread Baking

Style & Beauty

Exhausted Moms Share Their Hacks For Getting Dressed While Running On Empty

Relationships

What’s The Difference Between A Cheap Vibrator And An Expensive One?

Shopping

7 Products You Need If Your Shower Drain Keeps Getting Clogged With Hair

Shopping

The One Item That'll Make Your Next Move SO Much Easier

Shopping

Unexpected Stores With Cool Sneakers, According To Women Sneakerheads

Shopping

14 Easy Ways To Make Sustainable Bathroom Swaps

Shopping

A Podiatrist Reveals The Best Walking Sandals You Can Buy

Shopping

Supportive Swimwear For Big Boobs That Won't Have You Flashing Everyone At The Beach

Shopping

A List Of 21 Slightly Embarrassing Products You'll Be Glad You Can Buy Online

Shopping

These Dental Chews Will Finally Get Rid Of Your Dog's Bad Breath

Shopping

Cat-Grooming Experts Reveal Exactly What They Use To Keep Cats Looking Good

Parenting

8 Questions Kids Are Asking About War And How To Answer Them

Wellness

6 Surprising Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

Shopping

The Best Kitchen Tools Under $25, According To Chefs

Shopping

31 Products You'll Never Want To Step Foot On An Airplane Without Ever Again

Shopping

9 Gentle And Comfortable Dog Harnesses That Are As Cute As They Are Sturdy

Shopping

Actually Good Car Air Fresheners That Aren't Those Dreaded Scent Trees

Shopping

Just 40 Things Under $25 To Help You Upgrade Your Home

Food & Drink

The Best Beers (Besides Guinness) To Drink On St. Patrick’s Day, According To Irish Bartenders

Wellness

Got Brain Fog Because Of Long COVID? Here's Why And How To Cope.

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Sunday Riley Super Duo Is As Good As Everyone Says

Shopping

You Can't Have Healthy Hair Without A Healthy Scalp. Here Are 7 Products To Help.

Style & Beauty

The 5 Most Common Postpartum Skin Conditions, From Stretch Marks To Melasma

Home & Living

This Ryan Reynolds Time Travel Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This British Historical Fiction Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix

Home & Living

15 Funny Tweets About The Hell Of Losing An Hour Of Sleep For Daylight Saving

Wellness

We're Not Prepared For The Next Pandemic Phase: Dealing With Long COVID

Wellness

If You're Going To Google Your Health Symptoms, Here's How To Do It Right

Work/Life

Is It OK To Tell Your Boss That You're Unhappy At Work?

Shopping

This $15 Kitchen Gadget Is All You Need To Make Perfect Pancakes

Shopping

38 Cheap Products That'll Help Make Your Life Less Stressful

Shopping

23 Parenting Products With Before-And-Afters That Are All The Convincing You’ll Need

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Women Sneakerheads Share The Best Sneakers They're Buying This Spring

Travel

10 Products Therapists Personally Use To De-Stress While Traveling

Shopping

5 Products You Need If You Sleep Next To Someone Who Snores