Only 1 Person Has Solved A Canadian Spy Agency’s Escape Room

We began to scramble — and continued to do so for 45 minutes.

Some escape-room players can become obsessed about getting the best time. The competitive element can even seduce certain people into doing really stupid things.

“Some people get a little too creative,” Kaitlyn explained. “So they’ll come in with screwdrivers or bolt cutters just to really get rid of that time to figure out what the lock combinations are.”

Even that’s not the wildest thing she’s seen. One time a group organized themselves into a human pyramid so they could pop the ceiling panels to look for clues. Because of this spectacular and futile exhibition of human ingenuity, employees now instruct participants that reaching anything above a certain height isn’t necessary.

We just focused on finishing. In retrospect, stronger communication would have helped. It didn’t take long for our group of confident 30-somethings to splinter off into six freelancers locked in a room together.