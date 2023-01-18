What's Hot

Selena Gomez Reveals A-List Addition To 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 3

"Could this honestly get any better?” the actor asked in a video shared online.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

The third season of “Only Murders In The Building” is getting added star power.

Selena Gomez, who plays Mabel Mora in Hulu’s hit whodunnit, announced via an Instagram video Tuesday that Oscar winner Meryl Streep has joined the cast.

“Hey guys, we’re on set,” Gomez says in the clip. “What are we shooting? Season 3. The gang is back, yay. Could this honestly get any better?”

The video cuts to Paul Rudd, whose second-season cameo reportedly preludes more screen time in the next installment of the show.

“Well, I do think it could get a little bit better,” he claims, before Streep pops up behind Gomez to ask costars Steve Martin and Martin Short if they need anything, revealing little else about the role she’ll play.

Watch the video here:

