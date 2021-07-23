Opening Ceremony Honors Israeli Victims Of Munich Olympic Massacre For 1st Time

The Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony on Friday honored the Israeli athletes and coaches killed in the 1972 Munich massacre with a moment of silence, the first time victims of the terrorist attack have been memorialized in an opening ceremony.

Footage from the first ever moment of silence for the victims of the 1972 Munich massacre of Israeli athletes. May their memories be blessed.



Families of the 11 who died had previously requested a minute’s silence during the opening ceremony, but were rebuffed by the International Olympic Committee, according to Reuters. The effort for a moment of silence at the 2012 London Olympics was supported by then-President Barack Obama.

Jacques Rogge, the IOC president at the time, said such a tribute would be “inappropriate.”

The Tokyo moment of silence also honored COVID-19 victims.

Israeli Prime Minister Natfali Bennett expressed general thanks to Japan, the Jerusalem Post noted.

I’d like to express my appreciation to #Japan 🇯🇵 for holding the #Tokyo2020 during these challenging times and to express my full confidence in their success.

Wishing the largest ever #Israeli 🇮🇱 team the best of luck in the #OlympicGames !@JPN_PMO @sugawitter @Tokyo2020 — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) July 23, 2021

Here’s the Israeli squad entering the stadium in Tokyo:

MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images Israel's delegation enters the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Terrorists killed two members of Israel’s 1972 Olympic team and kidnapped nine others, demanding the release of Palestinian prisoners. All nine of those athletes and coaches were eventually killed and a West German police officer was shot to death in a failed rescue attempt.