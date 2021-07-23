SPORTS

Opening Ceremony Honors Israeli Victims Of Munich Olympic Massacre For 1st Time

Previous efforts at a moment of silence for the 1972 athletes and coaches were rejected.

The Tokyo Olympicsopening ceremony on Friday honored the Israeli athletes and coaches killed in the 1972 Munich massacre with a moment of silence, the first time victims of the terrorist attack have been memorialized in an opening ceremony.

Families of the 11 who died had previously requested a minute’s silence during the opening ceremony, but were rebuffed by the International Olympic Committee, according to Reuters. The effort for a moment of silence at the 2012 London Olympics was supported by then-President Barack Obama.

Jacques Rogge, the IOC president at the time, said such a tribute would be “inappropriate.”

The Tokyo moment of silence also honored COVID-19 victims.

 Israeli Prime Minister Natfali Bennett expressed general thanks to Japan, the Jerusalem Post noted.

Here’s the Israeli squad entering the stadium in Tokyo:

 

Israel's delegation enters the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
Terrorists killed two members of Israel’s 1972 Olympic team and kidnapped nine others, demanding the release of Palestinian prisoners. All nine of those athletes and coaches were eventually killed and a West German police officer was shot to death in a failed rescue attempt.

