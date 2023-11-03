Opossum Runs On Field During Texas Tech Game And Absolutely Refuses To Leave

LOADING ERROR LOADING

An opossum scampered onto the field during Texas Tech’s football game in Lubbock on Thursday. (Watch the video below.)

The critter looked adorable in a slow-motion replay of its run for glory on Fox Sports 1, but its stubborn refusal to exit truly showed its desire to play.

After it was captured with a snare pole, the determined varmint tried to dig its claws into the turf as it was dragged backward out of the stadium in the first quarter. It appeared to voice its displeasure as well.

Can’t blame the furry fan. It missed a good game. Texas Tech defeated TCU, 35-28.