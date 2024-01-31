Florence Pugh says she and Cillian Murphy had to stop in the middle of one of their intimate “Oppenheimer” scenes due to an equipment problem.
Pugh talked about the care that went into the production during a panel discussion with Murphy, co-star Emily Blunt and moderator Jamie Dornan in London in late November.
During the discussion, Pugh revealed how a camera stopped working right “in the middle of our sex scene” and how she made it a learning experience.
“Our camera broke when we were both naked, and it was not ideal timing,” said the star, who played J. Robert Oppenheimer’s ex, Jean Tatlock, in the film.
“Cillian and I are in this room together. It’s a closed set, so we’re both holding our bodies like this,” she remembered, hugging herself.
Instead of sitting idly, the “Midsommar” actor said she got curious when a “camera surgeon” came in to tinker with the machine.
“I’m like, well, this is my moment to learn,” said Pugh, who remembered talking to the repair tech.
“You just make your moments,” she added. “I’m like, ‘What’s going on with the shutter here, buddy?’”
Pugh said she loved being on set with so many passionate people, telling the panel, “It was just crazy that every person on this set was so knowledgeable and was so ready to make this kind of a movie that there was no dull moment.”
“Oppenheimer” is nominated for 13 honors at this year’s Academy Awards, which are set for March 10.