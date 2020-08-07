Oprah Winfrey Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor With 26 Kentucky Billboards

At that protest, police reported that 87 demonstrators were arrested and charged with a felony for trying to “intimidate” the prosecutor after refusing to leave. In response, Cameron said after the arrests that the protest “only serves to further division and tension within our community.”

“From the beginning, our office has set out to do its job, to fully investigate the events surrounding the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor,” he said. “We continue with a thorough and fair investigation, and today’s events will not alter our pursuit of the truth.”

Winfrey’s billboards follow her decision to feature Taylor on the cover of the September issue of O magazine ― marking the first time in over two decades Winfrey herself didn’t appear on the cover.