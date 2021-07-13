Oprah's Bombshell Interview With Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Scores Emmy Nom

“Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” scored an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category on Tuesday.

The highly anticipated two-hour interview, which included allegations of racism and admissions of suicidal ideation, and drew eventual responses from Buckingham Palace and Prince William, delivered revelation after revelation during its original airing on March 7.

HANDOUT VIA GETTY IMAGES

Tune into the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 to see if the interview wins its category, and revisit some of the breakout moments from the powerful special below.

Revelations from Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah:

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.