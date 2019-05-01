Oprah Winfrey is known for many things ― her searing interview skills, award-winning acting chops, golden nuggets of wisdom, friendship with Gayle King and, of course, incredible gift-giving skills.

The media mogul, who is close friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, recently revealed what exactly she’s picked out for the birth of their little one. The new royal baby is due any day now.

“Oh, honey ... I have a standard gift that I do for people that I really care about,” she told Access Hollywood on Tuesday. “So I don’t know the baby’s name or the baby’s gender, but this baby will have enough books to last a lifetime!”

Winfrey previously gifted Mindy Kaling’s little one the same gift, which Kaling described in great detail (and enough to give us an idea of what the duke and duchess’ gift might look like).

PA Wire/PA Images Oprah Winfrey arriving at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.

According to the actress, Winfrey’s gift was so large that she had to send over two men with a U-Haul to transfer it and load it into her house.

“They arrived with a hand-carved bookcase, prettier than any professional dollhouse you had ever seen that contained a hundred of the classic essential books in children’s literature,” the “A Wrinkle in Time” actress said. “And I held my baby up to it and I said, ‘Did you see what Ms. Winfrey did for you?’ Each book has ‘Katherine’s Book Club’ on it.”

We can only hope that Harry and Meghan will give royal fans a glimpse of the seemingly epic gift.

Harry and Winfrey announced in April that they have a new project in the works, a multipart documentary series focusing on mental health and wellness for Apple’s upcoming streaming service, Apple TV Plus. Harry said he was “incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry attend a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on March 5 in London.

Winfrey explained how the project between the two got started in the same interview with Access Hollywood this week.

“You know Harry and I were having a conversation,” Winfrey said, putting on a little voice, “And I asked him just like you do, in casual conversation, ‘What do you think of the two major issues facing the world right now? That if you could actually change [them], you would?’”

“And he said ‘climate change and mental health,’” she added. “And he goes, ‘Not just mental health, mental wellness, mental fitness.’”

Winfrey told the prince his ideas were interesting and the partnership began because of both of their “sincere interests” in the subjects.

Harry is an executive producer for the project, which premieres in 2020.