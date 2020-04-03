Oprah Winfrey Shares Emotional Reunion With Stedman Graham After 14-Day Quarantine

You get a reunion and you get a reunion and you get a reunion!

Oprah Winfrey shared a heartfelt video of herself reuniting with longtime partner Stedman Graham after the pair were separated for 14 days.

Graham had taken up residence in their guest house for a self-quarantine after returning home from traveling in an effort to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.

Winfrey shared a video on her Instagram page of their reunion. The video features two former students from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls cheering on the duo coming back together.

“How do you feel, Uncle Stedman?” asks one girl in the clip.

Stedman quips, “Free, free at last,” and Winfrey chimed in to say that she bets he appreciates “us more now.”

Winfrey explained in an Instagram Live conversation with the editor of O, The Oprah Magazine last week that it was upon her insistence that Stedman self-quarantine in the guest house.

“He’d been on planes, so Stedman is like, ‘What’s the procedure for coming home?’ The procedure is ... you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed!” said Winfrey. “And literally, he goes, ‘I’m not?’ And I go, ‘Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing doesn’t mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!’”

The 66-year-old also said in the Live that she’d been delivering meals to his doorstep during the quarantine and that he was “happy to keep me safe.”