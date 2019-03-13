Alicia Keys To Release Autobiography Through Oprah Winfrey's Publishing Imprint

Alicia Keys announced on Wednesday that she will release an autobiography, titled More Myself, through Oprah Winfrey’s publishing imprint.

The Grammy-winning artist’s new book, described as “part autobiography, part narrative documentary,” will be released on Nov. 5, according to the publisher, Macmillan. The book will cover her journey from her “girlhood in Hell’s Kitchen and Harlem, to the process of self-discovery she’s still navigating.”

Keys published a video on YouTube on Wednesday that featured her with Winfrey celebrating the forthcoming title, which will be released through An Oprah Book, Winfrey’s imprint with Macmillan’s Flatiron Books.

I can NOT believe this is happening! My sister, mentor & the QUEEN herself helped me share my journey! Thank you @Oprah for letting me share my truth as the 1st release of your new book imprint & for challenging me to become MORE MYSELF. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/OtTdrYYt9W @flatironbooks pic.twitter.com/e5GtMoW88N — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 13, 2019

“I didn’t tell anybody that I was writing this book,” Keys says in the video. “It’s been an amazing process.”

She adds, “I wanted to call it a journey because I do not want it to be called a memoir.”

Winfrey marked the news on Twitter, expressing her excitement that the 15-time Grammy winner chose to publish her autobiography under the Oprah Book imprint.

“@aliciakeys has navigated the spotlight and pressures of fame while retaining a humble and beautiful spirit,” the media mogul wrote. “I am honored she chose to share her personal story #MoreMyself through my imprint.”