Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Dish On 1-Night Stands, Sexting

Besties Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King got down to some funny truth-telling on an episode of “The OG Chronicles” posted on Wednesday.

The talk show legend/mogul and the “CBS This Morning” host, who have been friends for decades, played a game of Never Have I Ever, hosted by Ashley Graham.

It’s a confession contest that often involves alcohol. But a dry version didn’t stop these two from dishing on the one-night stands they had around the same time in the early 1980s and their aversion to sexting.

Both admitted to regifting, but only one of them acknowledged she had skinny-dipped. Hint: It wasn’t the person who has three pools at home.

Watch the fun above.