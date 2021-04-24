Oprah Winfrey has admitted she was “surprised” at how open and forthcoming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were during their bombshell interview that aired last month.

On Nancy O’Dell’s new talkshoplive show Friday, Winfrey also recalled being stunned by how Markle went “all the way there” with allegations of racism against the royal family.

“Yeah, I was surprised. I was surprised at the amount of, you know, literally with that thing that’s now become a meme, that’s like, ‘what?’ I’m like, ‘what? You’re going there? You’re going all the way there?’” Winfrey remembered.

“The reason why it was such a powerful interview … is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open, as vulnerable, as truthful as they were,” she added.

Markle alleged in the interview that the royal family had expressed racist concerns about how dark her unborn son Archie’s skin would be. She declined to say who had made the comments.

Winfrey’s response of shock and anger became the meme she was referring to in her conversation with O’Dell.

Winfrey also opened up to O’Dell about the mechanics of the explosive interview, saying she’d texted the couple before their sit-down to say “intention is very important to me, tell me what your intention so that we can be aligned with our goal.”

“Our shared intention was the truth,” she explained. “They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible.”

After the marathon 3 hours and 20 minute recording, Winfrey said she was keen to prevent what had been said from leaking out of context, warning the crew not to share the content so that it couldn’t be misconstrued.