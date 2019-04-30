Oprah's Struggle With Pete Buttigieg's Name Will Make You Laugh

If Oprah Winfrey has one thing in common with the average American, it could be her mispronunciation of Pete Buttigieg’s name.

In a Hollywood Reporter interview published Monday, she revealed how she recently tried to say the last name of the South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate: “Buttabeep, Buttaboop.”

Winfrey also speculated that Buttigieg’s surname, correctly pronounced “Boot-edge-edge,” would be a benefit to his Oval Office run.

“The name’s either going to really hurt or [really help] — I think it’s going to help, actually,” the media mogul told The Hollywood Reporter.

She recalled asking filmmaker Steven Spielberg, “Have you heard of this Butta guy?”

“He goes, ‘No, Butta-who?’ I go, ‘Buttabeep, Buttaboop. Look him up.’”

Winfrey said she is currently reading the mayor’s memoir, “Shortest Way Home,” and has picked up a book by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), “The Truths We Hold.” She’s also reading Vanity Fair’s profile of a third Democratic presidential candidate, Beto O’Rourke.

That magazine piece, published in March, made headlines when critics took issue with the former Texas congressman’s remark that he was “just born to be in it,” referring to the presidential race. People pointed out that the comment was laden with white male privilege and O’Rourke walked it back.

While Winfrey noted that she’s already familiar with some candidates and is reading up on others, she didn’t reveal her 2020 pick.