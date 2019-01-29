Style & Beauty

Oprah Winfrey's Style Evolution, From So '80s To Ultra Glam

The TV mogul has never been afraid to go bold, especially on the red carpet.

Oprah Winfrey has always had a bold personality and personal style to match.

Since the 1970s, the media mogul has been appearing on television screens across the country, making her one of the most famous faces in America. She’s also appeared in films, won countless awards and honors, and she’s one of three black billionaires on Forbes’ list of the world’s billionaires.

On top of all that, Winfrey has become a red carpet staple, gracing award shows and openings with her own brand of glamour. Since the early days of her career, the star has gravitated toward some pretty bold looks. In the ’80s, it was all about shoulder pads, patterns and sparkling embellishment. In the ’90s and ’00s, we saw the star opt for plenty of monochromatic looks that were equally as striking. We should also note that Winfrey sure knows how to rock a red carpet gown.

Below, take a look at her changing style through the years, just in time to celebrate her 65th birthday on Jan. 29.

1984
Chicago Tribune via Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey, then host of "AM Chicago," poses on State Street in 1984.
January 1986
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the rehearsals for the 43rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 23, 1986, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
March 1986
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the nominees luncheon for the 58th annual Academy Awards on March 13, 1986, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
November 1986
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Winfrey spotted on Nov. 7 at Tramp's in Beverly Hills, California.
December 1986
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the premiere of "Native Son" on Dec. 8, at the Apollo Theater in New York City.
1987
ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
Winfrey and Dolly Parton on "Dolly" in 1987.
March 1987
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the 59th Academy Awards.
1987
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Winfrey holds an Emmy statue at the 14th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
December 1987
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Winfrey and Stedman Graham attend the premiere of "Good Morning, Vietnam" on Dec. 17, at Cinerama Dome Theater in Hollywood.
February 1989
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the premiere of "The Woman of Brewsters Place" on Feb. 17, at Director's Guild Theater in Hollywood.
February 1989
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the 9th Annual National Conference for Women at New York Hilton Hotel in New York City.
September 1989
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Graham and Winfrey attend the 15th Annual Rape Treatment Center Brunch on Sept. 24, at Sandra Moss in Holmby Hills, California.
January 1993
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the NAPTE Convention at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.
May 1993
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the 20th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.
1995
Ron Davis via Getty Images
Winfrey attends an event with her partner Stedman Graham circa 1995 in Los Angeles.
March 1995
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey during the 67th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
1995
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Winfrey and Graham attend the Essence Awards at the Paramount Theater in New York City.
May 1996
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Winfrey and Graham attend 21st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 25, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
March 1996
Dave Allocca via Getty Images
Winfrey at The International Radio and TV Foundation Gold Medal award dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.
1996
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Winfrey at the Giorgio Armani Store in New York City.
2000
Arnaldo Magnani via Getty Images
Winfrey walks her dogs in front of a New York City hotel before she gets into her limo on Sept. 29.
September 2002
SGranitz via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sept. 22, 2002 in Los Angeles.
March 2002
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on March 24, in West Hollywood.
November 2002
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
Winfrey at the 12th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Magazine Hall of Fame Gala at the Marriott Marquis in New York City, Nov. 11.
January 2004
Vince Bucci via Getty Images
Winfrey poses backstage during the 30th Annual People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium Jan. 11, in Pasadena, California.
February 2004
Carlo Allegri via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the 76th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on Feb. 29, in Hollywood.
February 2005
KMazur via Getty Images
Winfrey arrives at the 77th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
April 2005
Brad Barket via Getty Images
Winfrey arrives to the 2005 Matrix Awards outside the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel on April 11, in New York.
June 2006
Peter Kramer via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the 60th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall June 11, in New York City.
February 2007
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
Winfrey arrives at the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on Feb. 25, in West Hollywood.
June 2008
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Winfey arrives at the dinner in honor of Nelson Mandela on his 90th birthday at Hyde Park June 25, in London.
December 2008
Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the opening night after party celebrating Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 50th anniversary at the New York City Center on Dec. 3.
September 2009
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the "Precious" premiere at the Roy Thomson Hall during the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 13, in Toronto, Canada.
May 2010
Larry Busacca via Getty Images
Designer Oscar de la Renta and Winfrey attend the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, in New York City.
December 2010
Pool via Getty Images
Winfrey, one of the 2010 Kennedy Center honorees, with Graham for the formal artist's dinner for the Kennedy Center Honors at the United States Department of State Dec. 4, in Washington, D.C.
December 2010
Don Arnold via Getty Images
Winfrey poses at The Royal Botanic Gardens on Dec. 11, in Sydney, Australia.
March 2012
Charles Eshelman via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the 3rd annual Diane Von Furstenberg awards at the United Nations on March 9, in New York City.
January 18
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
Winfrey and David Oyelowo at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 18, in Los Angeles.
August
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Graham and Winfrey attend "The Butler" premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on Aug. 5, in New York City.
January 2014
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the 19th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 16, in Santa Monica.
February 2015
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Winfrey attends the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach on Feb. 21, in Santa Monica.
February 2015
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Winfrey arrives at the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 22, in Hollywood.
April 2016
Ben Gabbe via Getty Images
The TV mogul attends the Tribeca Tune In: Greenleaf at BMCC John Zuccotti Theater on April 20, in New York City.
April 2017
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Winfrey attends "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" premiere at SVA Theater on April 18, in New York City.
January 2018
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Winfrey poses with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in the press room during The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
March 2018
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
The TV personality attends the 2018 MoMA David Rockefeller Award Luncheon Honoring Oprah at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 6, in New York City.
December 2018
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Winfrey wears a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress onstage during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on Dec. 2, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Oprah's Favorite Things 2018
red carpet oprah winfreyStyle Evolution