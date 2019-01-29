Since the 1970s, the media mogul has been appearing on television screens across the country, making her one of the most famous faces in America. She’s also appeared in films, won countless awards and honors, and she’s one of three black billionaires on Forbes’ list of the world’s billionaires .

On top of all that, Winfrey has become a red carpet staple, gracing award shows and openings with her own brand of glamour. Since the early days of her career, the star has gravitated toward some pretty bold looks. In the ’80s, it was all about shoulder pads, patterns and sparkling embellishment. In the ’90s and ’00s, we saw the star opt for plenty of monochromatic looks that were equally as striking. We should also note that Winfrey sure knows how to rock a red carpet gown.