Here Are 24 Of The Coolest Things To Shop From Oprah’s List Of Favorite Things

Enjoy a slice of the Oprah life with tasty treats, stylish accessories, and a whole lot more of her favorite things.
Danielle Healy

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Oprah released her Favorite Things list for 2022, and all the latest and greatest options from small businesses, BIPOC-owned, and women-owned brands are available to shop on Amazon. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of the coolest things on the list.

A one-touch spice grinder
This set comes with two interchangeable pods that can be filled with whatever spices need grinding. The pods also work great for spice storage, so if you want more, single pods are available for sale.

Promising review: "Been trying to find a product that has the capability to grind dried herbs and came across this. Very, very easy to use. I highly recommend that you watch the info video on how to set it up. I also love that you can adjust how coarse or fine you want the ground product to come out. Highly recommended for any and all household! Must have!" — Gauge Hunter
$44.99 at Amazon
A plush velvet travel jewelry case
Promising review: "I purchased this box for a weekend getaway. In the past I have just thrown all of my jewelry into little makeup bags, but then everything gets tangled and disorganized. I love that this box keeps everything organized and leaves all my necklaces tangle-free!" — Dogmom206
$19.99 at Amazon
A lavender-scented microwavable sloth plushie
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my 11-year-old granddaughter — she loves it! It’s super soft! It’s super huggable! She’s very cold-natured, so she loves heating it and then snuggling up under her blanket with it! I’d definitely buy another one!!" — Sherry Patterson
$20.99 at Amazon
A gourmet TRUFF sampler pack
This set comes with original hot sauce, TRUFF black truffle oil, and TRUFF black truffle salt.

Promising review: "I was gifted these sauces for Christmas and I am so happy I was! The flavor is smooth and you can truly put these on ANYTHING. They are so delicious and non overpowering. Highly recommend!" — Alan Truex
$59.99 at Amazon
Stretchy Girlfriend Collective leggings that are made from recycled water bottles
See what BuzzFeed editor Melanie Aman has to say about how truly great these leggings are:

"You can check out my full Girlfriend Collective leggings review for more deets but the tl;dr is that they will faithfully support you through any and every exercise. I love these leggings so dang much that I've purchased eight (winces) pairs during quarantine and they're all in heavy rotation. I love the compression fit; it's supportive without constricting my movement or breathing. And as someone who sweats a lot, I especially love that these leggings wick away moisture. If you can afford the splurge, I highly recommend snagging yourself a pair before I buy all of them."
$70.40+ at Amazon
An at-home cocktail infusion kit
The set includes seven all-natural cocktail infusion blends (Citrus, Mint, Floral, Chili, Cinnamon, Chocolate, and Smoky), an infusion bottle, and a recipe booklet.

Promising review: "I got this as a gift and it's pretty awesome. The design is good and instructions are clear and easy. They also have great suggestions for what liquor to use for each spice blend. What really makes this cool is they have developed some great 'tea' blends that work well with alcohol. I infused Hendrick's Gin with the No. 1 Citrus blend and it turned out awesome. Technically, you could just buy their variety packet and infuse and strain this with a French press, but the bottle is attractive enough to display at my bar and I want to use my French press the next day for coffee." — Jean Claude Van Dang
$68 at Amazon
A plant-based jewelry cleaning solution
Shinery is a woman-owned and veteran-operated small business that sells a line of multitasking solutions that clean your jewelry while you wash your hands.

Promising review: "I was pretty skeptical about this product, but I did the simple hand wash, and not only was my diamond super sparkly, but my hands were also super smooth. It's my new 'must-buy' for girlfriends." — Chris Voelker
$22.40 at Amazon
A three-foot jumbo puzzle
Brown Toy Box is a Black-owned small business creating representative, educational toys that all children can learn from and enjoy while ensuring Black children see positive depictions of themselves.

Promising review: "My niece absolutely loved putting the puzzle together. It made her so happy to see the finished product. It kept her fully engaged. I highly recommend this puzzle." — Isis
$20 at Amazon
A chic 800-piece puzzle for anyone in need of a new way to unplug
Jiggy is a woman-founded small biz that supports and highlights the work of female artists to help you unplug and experience art in a new way!
$49 at Amazon
A 3-in-1 wireless charging pad
Charger is compatible with the following devices: iPhone 8 and later; Google Pixel 3 and later; Samsung S10 and later; Apple AirPods 2nd Generation Wireless Charging Version and later; Galaxy Buds and later; Apple Watch 2 and later.
$63.99 at Amazon
A pair of durable bootie slippers
Promising review: "I bought my husband these slippers and I saw they had matching women's so of course I needed to buy them! They are sooo cozy and the sole is great to bring these slippers outside for cocktails on the deck or to grab the mail. The interior is a fuzzy sherpa material but doesn’t make my feet sweat, which is a huge plus. I’m also obsessed with this color! So cute." — Sheila
$40+ at Amazon
An itty-bitty Theragun Mini
BuzzFeed editor Melanie Aman loves her Theragun Mini for post-workout relief:

"Exercising has been a huge boost to my mental health during quarantine, but the DOMS man — the DOMS hurt like hell!! I'm talking hurts to walk, hurts to lower myself and sit, hurts to stand up, hurts to lift things heavier than a stuffed animal, hurts to exist. I learned early on that this little gadget was suuuuuuuuper helpful in reducing my discomfort and loosening my tight, angry muscles. While jackhammering my calves and thighs is not an incredibly fun experience (TBH it hurts especially when I'm massaging already sore muscles), I know the next day I'll wake up with significantly less pain."
$156.98+ at Amazon
A compact travel iron and steamer
Promising review: "Ordered this to bring to a wedding this past weekend and it was a total hit. Perfect for getting last-minute wrinkles out of bridesmaid dresses! And will definitely be using for touchups before work instead of lugging out my massive ironing board. Great purchase!" — Carolyn Toll
$120 at Amazon
A gorgeous dipped fruits gift box
Promising review: "This box is like a work of art! Such yummy, fresh, and beautiful chocolates just like the picture! And the box is unbelievable. I didn’t need to wrap it — presentation was superb! Ordered for a friend's birthday, gave it to her, and she won’t stop raving about them (regretted giving it to her because they tasted so good!) — definitely ordering many more for Christmas!!!" — Jonathan G.
$59.95 at Amazon
The Meta Quest 2 — an all-in-one gaming experience
The Meta Quest 2 comes with everything they might need to get their virtual reality journey started! But they do have the option to link it to their PC for an upgraded experience.

Promising review: "I was always cautious about the quality of VR until now! What an incredible experience. I can now sit on my couch and tour places all around the world. It literally makes you feel like you're there! I can't imagine what's to come with VR! This product is worth every penny!!!!" — Dan Davis
$399 at Amazon
A pack of reusable makeup remover pads
The set comes with a handy wash bag in addition to three reusable pads!
$15.99 at Amazon
A nylon collapsible backpack
It can be tosses in almost any purse or suitcase, so you're always equipped with an adventure-ready bag no matter where you roam.
$52 at Amazon
A National Park outdoor blanket
Rumpl is a small biz creating blankets inspired by warm and snuggly sleeping bags. They use only 100% post-consumer recycled materials, and are now recycling over 5 million discarded plastic bottles through their supply chain every year. They also offset all their carbon emissions with carbon credits!

Promising review: "I loved it so much I got one for my brother for Christmas. Great for hiking, camping, road trips, boat, couch — anything! It is lightweight but warm and not as restricting as a sleeping bag. Extremely easy to clean/wash/dry and doesn’t bog down the washer or hamper!" — Kimberly Heitz
$96.75+ at Amazon
A bamboo family tree carving board etched with deep trenches
Totally Bamboo is a family-owned company small business based in San Marcos, California. After a successful career creating director's chairs, the Sullivans began working with bamboo and expanded their product line to include revolutionary bamboo cutting board and other kitchen accessories.

Promising review: "If you enjoy large meals and cook up things with a lot of juice, this cutting board is perfect! We've hated other cutting boards that brag 'large trenches;' this is the first one that legitimately does! Just don't forget to get the revitalization oil! It'll help keep the longevity of the cutting board." — Mack
$89.99 at Amazon
This spacious vegan suede tote
K.Carroll Accessories is a woman-owned small business that started out of Kelly's garage in 2002. Now, the brand operates out of a 6,500-square-foot warehouse in Auburn Hills, Michigan where they create top-quality vegan accessories.
$48 at Amazon
A chic satin-lined head wrap with an adjustable front knot
Grace Eleyae founded her eponymous small business after a bumpy car ride in 2014 left her chemically-straightened hair literally broken. The Black woman-owned brand has grown into a full line of protective hair care products that are both fashionable and functional.

Promising review: "I loved how comfortable this turban felt on my head. I saw some people complained about it not staying on. I can't speak for them, but it did stay of my head overnight even after wild sleeping. The turban stays securely on my head from the beginning (much better than my bonnets). I also feel they look nicer than a bonnet." — L
$32 at Amazon
An instant latte mix starter pack to make cafe-quality drinks
Clevr is a women-led small biz creating good-for-you latte blends to upgrade your routine with plant-powered ingredients. They funnel 1% of revenue from every order back into local food justice projects.

The full kit includes two bags of latte mix (select the flavor at checkout), a rechargeable frother, wooden scoop, and Latte Dust.

Promising review: "I've tried MANY different latte blends and this is by far the best of the bunch. I'm a big fan of the Golden Milk in the evening and drink the Chai most mornings for a little pick-me-up instead of coffee. It blends way really well and doesn't leave any chunks, creating the most creamy drink experience. The included frother is high powered — works a lot better than other ones I have purchased in the past. This was a really good find and I recommend it for anyone sifting through similar products — Clevr is the best I've found for sure and I am grateful for the creators of these magical powders!" — Amazon customer
$63.20 at Amazon
A cooling gel sleep mask that's filled with lavender buds and flax seeds
If you need a more convincing endorsement of Astura's wellness products, know that Venus Williams has given it her stamp of approval. She's a part owner!

Promising review: "I have purchased this eye pillow for myself, for my children, and for my friends. It's wonderful. The scent of lavender is lovely, and it's weighted on your eyes (Ahh! Bliss!). I like my bedroom dark, and this makes that possible." — SunflowerGirl
$19.99 at Amazon
Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls
Promising review: "I bought this for my 4-year-old and it's perfect! Short one-page stories of kick-butt women that reinforces to my child she can do anything! There are even stories about young girls, which was an added bonus because she saw the picture and asked me to read the story about the girl who is 'just like me'! I love anything that gives my child more confidence and shows her that the sky is the limit!!!" —Tracie C Parker
$19.98 at Amazon
