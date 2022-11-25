HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Oprah released her Favorite Things list for 2022, and all the latest and greatest options from small businesses, BIPOC-owned, and women-owned brands are available to shop on Amazon. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of the coolest things on the list.
1
A one-touch spice grinder
2
A plush velvet travel jewelry case
3
A lavender-scented microwavable sloth plushie
4
A gourmet TRUFF sampler pack
5
Stretchy Girlfriend Collective leggings that are made from recycled water bottles
6
An at-home cocktail infusion kit
7
A plant-based jewelry cleaning solution
8
A three-foot jumbo puzzle
9
A chic 800-piece puzzle for anyone in need of a new way to unplug
10
A 3-in-1 wireless charging pad
11
A pair of durable bootie slippers
12
An itty-bitty Theragun Mini
13
A compact travel iron and steamer
14
A gorgeous dipped fruits gift box
15
The Meta Quest 2 — an all-in-one gaming experience
16
A pack of reusable makeup remover pads
17
A nylon collapsible backpack
18
A National Park outdoor blanket
19
A bamboo family tree carving board etched with deep trenches
20
This spacious vegan suede tote
21
A chic satin-lined head wrap with an adjustable front knot
22
An instant latte mix starter pack to make cafe-quality drinks
23
A cooling gel sleep mask that's filled with lavender buds and flax seeds
24
Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls
