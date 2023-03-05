Optimus Prime Rolls Out To Praise With Unusual Honor At Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Optimus Prime didn’t keep his gratitude in disguise as he accepted the “Lifetime Achievement Award” during an unorthodox moment at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.
The Autobots leader, who was voiced by long-time “Transformers” voice actor Peter Cullen during the appearance, accepted the award following an introduction from stars of the franchise’s upcoming sequel “Rise of the Beasts.”
Pete Davidson, who joined fellow “Transformers” actors Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback at the KCAs, referred to Optimus Prime as an “absolute legend” and a “giant” in the industry.
It led to a brief speech from the iconic character before the Kids’ Choice Awards blimp rested on the leader’s shoulder.
″Let this award seal the bond between humans, Maximals and Autobots as we fight together to protect the planet,” said Optimus Prime.
Twitter users later celebrated – and joked about – the award’s recipient.