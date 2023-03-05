Optimus Prime Rolls Out To Praise With Unusual Honor At Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Optimus Prime didn’t keep his gratitude in disguise as he accepted the “Lifetime Achievement Award” during an unorthodox moment at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.

The Autobots leader, who was voiced by long-time “Transformers” voice actor Peter Cullen during the appearance, accepted the award following an introduction from stars of the franchise’s upcoming sequel “Rise of the Beasts.”

Advertisement

Pete Davidson, who joined fellow “Transformers” actors Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback at the KCAs, referred to Optimus Prime as an “absolute legend” and a “giant” in the industry.

It led to a brief speech from the iconic character before the Kids’ Choice Awards blimp rested on the leader’s shoulder.

″Let this award seal the bond between humans, Maximals and Autobots as we fight together to protect the planet,” said Optimus Prime.

Optimus Prime accepting his KCA blimp (first few seconds cut though): pic.twitter.com/XUUGHJNhi1 — Alberto Herrera (@Alberto9Herrera) March 5, 2023

Advertisement

Twitter users later celebrated – and joked about – the award’s recipient.

Well deserved. Nobody else has done more to promote the right to freedom for all sentient beings. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/VM2KNIPudW — Sam Barsanti (@SamBarsanti) March 5, 2023

What has he achieved if the Autobots are still fighting the Decepticons https://t.co/spIP7ib2JP — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) March 5, 2023

Bro's been deserving this since he gave that iconic speech during the final scene of Transformers 1 — Justin | IDontBeatGames⚡️ (@IDontBeatGames) March 5, 2023

Nothing against this guy, but since it’s not a competitive KCA, I don’t think it should count towards his KEGOT. https://t.co/JiRKGxveKQ — Nick Martucci (serious) (@BlunderingIdiom) March 5, 2023

Advertisement