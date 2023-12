These Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes Are Up To 55% Off On Amazon Right Now

Oral-B iO Series 5 Limited electric toothbrush with replacement heads (55% off)

Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 starsBetter your oral hygiene well into the future with this rechargeable electric toothbrush that comes with a travel case and three total brush heads. An AI-powered app feature tracks how you brush in real time and this toothbrush will let you know if you're brushing too softly, too hard or with the perfect pressure. It's also got timer alerts and five modes: daily clean, intense clean, sensitive, super-sensitive and whitening."Works great. Cleans very well. The light pressure sensor is a great feature, lets you know if you’re brushing too hard or soft. Charges quickly and looks good. The brush heads are perfectly balanced not too hard or soft. Love the edition in white, looks great in the setting. Last one I owned for 12 years, good value and durable." — Jay P