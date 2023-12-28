Shoppingsalesoral care

These Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes Are Up To 55% Off On Amazon Right Now

Reviewers are obsessed with Oral-B's electric toothbrushes that target stubborn plaque and keep you from brushing too hard — and they're on sale now.
By 

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

and

Senior Editor, Life and Shopping

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power rechargeable toothbrush
Amazon
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power rechargeable toothbrush

If your toothbrush is in dire need of being replaced or you want to make the switch from manual to electric, you’re in luck. Right now, you can get two of Oral-B’s highly rated electric toothbrushes for up to 55% off on Amazon.

Discounted models include the Oral-B iO Series 5 Limited electric toothbrush and Pro 5000 Smartseries rechargeable electric toothbrush, both of which pack a ton of neat features like Bluetooth connectivity, pressure sensors and targeted cleaning modes.

Check out more details below on these dental essentials below. Your teeth will surely thank you.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon
Oral-B iO Series 5 Limited electric toothbrush with replacement heads (55% off)
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Better your oral hygiene well into the future with this rechargeable electric toothbrush that comes with a travel case and three total brush heads. An AI-powered app feature tracks how you brush in real time and this toothbrush will let you know if you're brushing too softly, too hard or with the perfect pressure. It's also got timer alerts and five modes: daily clean, intense clean, sensitive, super-sensitive and whitening.

Promising review: "Works great. Cleans very well. The light pressure sensor is a great feature, lets you know if you’re brushing too hard or soft. Charges quickly and looks good. The brush heads are perfectly balanced not too hard or soft. Love the edition in white, looks great in the setting. Last one I owned for 12 years, good value and durable." — Jay P
$99.99 at Amazon (regularly $219.99)
Amazon
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power rechargeable electric toothbrush (45% off)
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This battery-powered rechargeable toothbrush uses Bluetooth to provide real-time feedback on your brushing habits. The brush head oscillates, rotates and pulsates to target stubborn plaque and it even has pressure sensors that light up when you're brushing too hard. It comes in black and white.

Promising review: "Excellent toothbrush! I finally upgraded from my manual toothbrush to the Oral B Electric toothbrush line. They are amazing! I love the timers that remind you every 30 seconds that you can move and the longer 2 minute timer-vibration. I also like that you can see the red light if you're brushing too hard. Overall, a worthwhile upgrade." — Ashley
$54.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
Amazon
Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush (28% off)
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This smart Oral-B toothbrush comes equipped with AI that can recognize your brushing style and give you daily customized coaching for the optimal tooth brushing experience. It can be connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth and comes with a rechargeable handle, brush head, charger and travel case. The colors on sale are purple, white and black.

Promising review: "My dentist suggested I get this and let me tell you, it was a game changer! I never knew I was an aggressive brusher, but I have sure changed after this toothbrush. My mouth feels cleaner and I'm no longer constantly searching for a breath mint or gum between meals!" — Steve Heisel
$144 at Amazon (originally $199.99)

Before You Go

A garbage guard if you've ever opened your trash can and were welcomed by a host of pests

29 Overachieving Products Reviewers Say They’ll Use 'Forever'

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN SHOPPING