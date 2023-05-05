Shoppingsalesoral care

Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes Are Up To 30% Off On Amazon

Oral-B's electric toothbrushes target stubborn plaque and keep you from brushing too hard — and reviewers are obsessed.

If your toothbrush is in dire need of being replaced or you want to make the switch from manual to electric, you’re in luck. Right now, you can get two of Oral-B’s highly rated electric toothbrushes for up to 30% off on Amazon.

Discounted models include the Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush and Pro 5000 Smartseries rechargeable electric toothbrush, both of which pack a ton of neat features like Bluetooth connectivity, pressure sensors and targeted cleaning modes.

Check out more details below on these dental essentials below. Your teeth will surely thank you.

Amazon
Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush (25% off)
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This smart Oral-B toothbrush comes equipped with AI that can recognize your brushing style and give you daily customized coaching for the optimal tooth brushing experience. It can be connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth and comes with a rechargeable handle, brush head, charger and travel case. The colors on sale are purple, white and black.

Promising review: "My dentist suggested I get this and let me tell you, it was a game changer! I never knew I was an aggressive brusher, but I have sure changed after this toothbrush. My mouth feels cleaner and I'm no longer constantly searching for a breath mint or gum between meals!" — Steve Heisel
$149.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
Amazon
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power rechargeable electric toothbrush (30% off)
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This battery-powered rechargeable toothbrush uses Bluetooth to provide real-time feedback on your brushing habits. The brush head oscillates, rotates and pulsates to target stubborn plaque and it even has pressure sensors that light up when you're brushing too hard. It comes in black and white.

Promising review: "Excellent toothbrush! I finally upgraded from my manual toothbrush to the Oral B Electric toothbrush line. They are amazing! I love the timers that remind you every 30 seconds that you can move and the longer 2 minute timer-vibration. I also like that you can see the red light if you're brushing too hard. Overall, a worthwhile upgrade." — Ashley
$69.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
