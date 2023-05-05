Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes Are Up To 30% Off On Amazon

If your toothbrush is in dire need of being replaced or you want to make the switch from manual to electric, you’re in luck. Right now, you can get two of Oral-B’s highly rated electric toothbrushes for up to 30% off on Amazon.

Discounted models include the Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush and Pro 5000 Smartseries rechargeable electric toothbrush, both of which pack a ton of neat features like Bluetooth connectivity, pressure sensors and targeted cleaning modes.

Check out more details below on these dental essentials below. Your teeth will surely thank you.

