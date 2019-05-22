The final season of “Orange Is The New Black” premieres July 26 ― and cast members of the prison drama had to sing about it.

Taylor Schilling, who plays Piper, Danielle Brooks (Taystee), Dascha Polanco (Daya) and others performed the theme song “You’ve Got Time” in a teaser posted Wednesday. The clip, below, includes Netflix’s release-date announcement.

Schilling wears street clothes in the preview, and that’s no accident. Her character has been set free but she “struggles with life on the outside,” according to Netflix.

Still, Piper’s future looks positively sunny compared to Taystee, who is facing a life sentence.

Corruption will run rampant, Netflix noted.

Some things never change.