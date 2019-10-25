It was hard to miss the pregnancy announcement Thursday by “Orange Is The New Black” star Laura Prepon. The 39-year-old actor just put it out there with the hashtag #KnockedUp:
No word on the due date or gender of the coming family addition.
Last time around, Prepon returned to the “Orange Is the New Black” set just six weeks after having her daughter Ella, now 2. She told Us magazine that it was “torture.”
“But [Ella] would be proud if she knew what I was doing,” Prepon added at the time.
Prepon and her actor husband Ben Foster (“Come Hell or High Water”), 38, married in 2018.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Parents With Little Mini-Mes