It was hard to miss the pregnancy announcement Thursday by “Orange Is The New Black” star Laura Prepon. The 39-year-old actor just put it out there with the hashtag #KnockedUp:

We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful! #knockedup pic.twitter.com/QBluv6ch9G — Laura Prepon (@LauraPrepon) October 24, 2019

No word on the due date or gender of the coming family addition.

Last time around, Prepon returned to the “Orange Is the New Black” set just six weeks after having her daughter Ella, now 2. She told Us magazine that it was “torture.”

“But [Ella] would be proud if she knew what I was doing,” Prepon added at the time.

Prepon and her actor husband Ben Foster (“Come Hell or High Water”), 38, married in 2018.