The 'Orange Is The New Black' Season 7 Trailer Teases End Of Netflix Smash

Netflix signaled the end of an era Wednesday by dropping the trailer for the seventh ― and final ― season of its beloved series “Orange Is the New Black.”

From the looks of it, the conclusion of “OITNB” finds the ladies of Litchfield Penitentiary coming to terms with the fact that prison has left them forever changed.

“Piper (played by Taylor Schilling) struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her,” Netflix officials wrote in a press release. “Taystee’s (Danielle Brooks) friendship with Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria (Selenis Leyva) and her kitchen staff are confronted by the harsh realities of Polycon’s newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Wednesday, Schilling said she hopes the final season of the smash drama helps “people feel seen, and that there’s a reflection in the series of what has been happening to the cultural collective.”

“She’s beginning to navigate what it’s like to live in the civilian world again, and learning that freedom doesn’t come immediately when she steps outside of prison,” she said of her character. “She becomes a little bit bolder expressing what she wants rather than trying to fit in and make it about other people.”

Based on Piper Kerman’s 2010 memoir, “OITNB” represented a cultural boon for Netflix. The series set a new standard for streaming network originals, receiving 12 Emmy Award nominations ― including one for Laverne Cox, the first transgender performer ever nominated ― in its first season.