Orange Seagull Is Actually Covered In Curry Powder

A seagull was found last week covered in curry powder and ... orange you wondering how it happened?

So are the employees at the animal wildlife hospital where the seagull was taken after it was found alongside a highway near Buckinghamshire, U.K., on July 1, according to CBS News.

It seems the brightly colored bird somehow got doused in turmeric and was unable to fly as a result.

The bird was taken to nearby Tigglywinkles wildlife hospital, where veterinary workers gave the seagull a bath and a name: “Vinny,” in honor of vindaloo curry, according to CNN.

Turns out Vinny was healthy despite having an odor that vets described as “pungent.”

Vinny has since been released back into the wild, according to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page.

This isn’t the first time a bird has been found covered in curry.

In 2016, a seagull in Wales fell into a pot of tikka masala and ended up looking like a sunburned rubber chicken until vets scrubbed the bird clean, according to CBS News.