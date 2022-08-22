“I love these!! I’m a veterinary dental technician and pet teeth/health are my jam. I’ve gone to many dental conferences and always visit the sites and have used these for my own dogs and recommend them to ALL my clients for prevention and aftercare once I do a full anesthetic dental. Don’t use any other product! The company has such great testing and quality. Easily palatable and digestible for canine GI systems. Again - it’s the ONLY thing I recommend other than daily brushing if owners are up for that task. I’d be a hypocrite if I said I brushed my dogs’ teeth. I have 2 young kids, a full-time job, run a home - I don’t have time or the stress level for daily brushing. I can’t sing enough praises for this product! You will not be let down. But - your dog can’t have a giant amount of tarter. Start young while there’s minimal tarter or start after a proper full cleaning by a professional.” — Rae

″Doggy dentist in a wrapper. My dogs LOOOOOOOOVE these!

They beg for them like they are regular ol’ treats. My vet recommended them for nights when I don’t have time to actually brush their teeth (which, let’s be honest, is most nights) and he mentioned that he uses them with his own dog. These work so well that my 11 yr old chihuahua’s most recent dental cleaning was postponed because the vet didn’t feel it was even necessary (happy dog + money saved = very happy me). A word to the wise: if you give them at night, expect your pups’ morning poops to be the exact green color of the OraVet chew. No big deal, definitely recommend these!” — brittany w.

“I bought these because I was looking for a better product than Greenies. They weren’t really working like they did when I first started using them. So I decided to try these and I am really happy I did. My dog has a serious halitosis problem even with regular brushing. I used to get them cleaned at the vet, but the price went from 350 to 1000, which I cannot afford. I’ve been looking for an alternative and these are great. They freshen breath as well as help repair damage and protect the teeth. I could smell the difference after only giving him one. It’s nice to get a breath of fresh mint instead of doggie breath!” — Wylendia R Eastman

“5 stars is not enough. These were recommended by our vet. We adopted our dog in August and she is young, clean teeth, but her breath was so bad. It literally smelled like hot garbage. We brought her to the vet to get her teeth cleaned but she said her teeth were perfect she just needed something to kill the bacteria. We had already tried 3 or 4 different treats marketed to clean teeth/help breath with no luck. We give our dog one of these per day at bed time and in around 3 weeks her breath was completely neutralized. It smelled better (less stinky) after a few days but now she has been taking them over a month and her breath doesn’t smell at all good or bad. These really work, but make sure you give them time to do their work. All that bacteria takes time to be neutralized but it really works. We are very very happy with the product.” — SDubGold