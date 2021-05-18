This Orca's Vertical Leap Would Blow Away The NBA

This whale has killer hops.

An orca stunned boaters in the Sea of Cortez on Sunday by leaping about 15 feet above the water. (Watch the clip below.)

Cabo Pulmo Divers’ Miguel Cuevas, who captured the footage, estimated the breach to be “four to five meters” in an interview with For the Win.

The orca was part of a pod hunting dolphins north of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and it appeared the whale rammed its intended prey on the ascent, For the Win noted.

“What an amazing moment!” Cabo Pulmo Divers noted on Facebook.

“You have to see it,” Cuevas wrote in Spanish with the Instagram footage:

While this leap seems to be within the normal range of what a killer whale can do, it puts to shame the 28-inch vertical leap average of NBA players.

Keep practicing, guys.