Oregon Mayor Charged With Attempted Murder In Alleged Road Rage Shooting

The mayor of a small Oregon town has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a vehicle carrying children during a road rage incident.

Dowen Jones, the 47-year-old mayor of Rufus, was arrested Tuesday.

A family of four that included two children, ages 5 and 8, were traveling on Highway 281 near Parkdale Monday morning and “following behind an SUV that was driving erratically,” the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The SUV, driven by Jones, pulled over and the family slowed down to get a vehicle description.

“As the family passed the suspect vehicle, a male subject stepped out of the passenger side and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the passing family,” the statement said.

Jones allegedly struck the vehicle, but no one was injured. Police identified and arrested him the next day.