Authorities said they have identified a link between four women who were found dead in Portland, Oregon, and the surrounding area over the last three months.

According to a statement by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, investigators have determined a person of interest was connected to Kristin Smith, 22, Charity Lynn Perry, 24, Bridget Leann Ramsay Webster, 31, and Ashley Real, 22. Each of the women died under suspicious circumstances, and their bodies were found in secluded areas.

The deaths of four women in the Portland area -- Kristin Smith (clockwise from top left), Bridget Leann Ramsay Webster, Charity Lynn Perry and Ashley Real -- are believed to be linked. Multnomah County District Attorney

Officials have yet to identify the person of interest, adding that no one has been criminally charged in connection with the deaths. Officials have also not said how they died.

The Oregonian and Willammette Week have identified the person of interest as Jesse Lee Calhoun, a 38-year-old who was released from prison last year after burglary and stolen vehicle convictions. Online records show Calhoun has been in custody since earlier this month.

Smith was found dead in Multnomah County on Feb. 19 in a wooded area, months after she was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2022.

On April 24, Perry’s remains were found in Ainsworth State Park in a river.

Ramsey’s body was found in Polk County six days after the discovery of Perry’s body.

In Clackamas County, Real was found dead on May 7, after she was last alive in March walking out of a fast-food restaurant, Portland police said.

The string of deaths had prompted locals online to speculate that there was a connection. Two other women were also found dead in April; however, authorities have not said they share any links with the other four.

Initially, in response to rumors of a serial killer, the Portland Police Bureau said in June that it had no reason to think any of the cases were related.

“These discussions have led to some anxiety and fear in our community, and we want to provide reassurance that the speculation is not supported by the facts available at this point,” the statement said.