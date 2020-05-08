Watch A Black Bear Living Its Best Life In The Tub

If you need a reminder to relax, take note from Takoda the bear.

Oregon Zoo’s black bear won hearts this week after he was seen taking a leisurely soak in the tub in a video posted by the zoo. In a tangle of big bear limbs, Takoda splashes around, belly up, with a toy.

The zoo said the 400-pound bear was making the most of the spring temperatures in a 300-gallon tub filled with cool water for residents of the black bear exhibit.

“The warm weather is starting to come on, and Takoda loves splashing around in his tub,” said Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area. “He’s quite a goofy bear. He was just cooling down and having some fun on a nice spring day.”

Tub time cub time pic.twitter.com/8FILacNfSC — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) May 4, 2020

Takoda, which means “friend to all’ in Sioux, has lived at Oregon Zoo since November 2010 after he was orphaned as a cub in Montana, the zoo said.

Oregon Zoo remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However it continues to share delightful videos of its residents passing the time in the absence of visitors.