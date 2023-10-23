36 Organization Products To Tame The Most Chaotic Corners Of Your Home

Popular items on this list include:
A pair of shelf dividers
"I love these! I just have a shelf on top of my closet. I keep my leggings there. These dividers separate the leggings and make everything so much more organized.
I’m buying more to do my linen closet! You need these!
" — Lynn Blue
A wall-mounted toothbrush station
It holds five toothbrushes and the two toothpaste dispensers use vacuum tech to get every last drop out of the tube. Promising review:
"You need one!
I love this! So easy to install and holds nice and tight to the wall. The toothbrushes sit nicely in the holder and are easy for my kids to grab. The two gargle cups are nice but we added little Dixie cups to ours instead. The toothpaste function works really well and isn’t messy for our kids.
I highly recommend this!" — Sarah C.
A water bottle organizer
"This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long.
Buy this immediately!!!" — RT17
A vertical tumbler lid organizer
"Whoever thought of this, you did great! My lids were scattered in my cupboards and now they are neatly stacked on this mechanism. Such a simple thing, but I love it." — LS
A four-tier slim storage rack
"Perfect for small spaces! I lack much storage space in my kitchen. This shelf is perfect because it’s so compact but has a good amount of extra storage space.
It wasvery easy to assemble, well made, and perfect for spices and cans of food! I think I might purchase another one for my bathroom toiletries and things like that. Very happy with this purchase!" — Sunrise Circle
A two-pack of corner storage hammocks
"Perfect. Fits ALL the stuffies with room for more! Functional, simple, fantastic.
Easy to install, comes with instructions and tips for installation, includes hardware and anchors." — Wls
A quick-dry pocketed storage shower liner
"We are apartment living, so no one in the household could take a shower without crash/boom as you're knocking something down sitting on a shelf or the bathtub rim. This is a game-changer. There are so many pockets with so much room in each I actually have space left over. My husband's back scrubber, my shampoo and hair care, my daughter's bubble baths, bath floofies, all fit with room to spare.
And the pockets are all a nice height so I'm not crouching to find anything. The curtain is clear so I didn't have to change the 'pretty' one for decorative purposes. I am super pleased." — goodnite.graci
A set of two adhesive shower shelves
"I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging
. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe
. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" — Sara B
A pack of versatile drawer dividers
"OMG...I’ve always had compartments and organizers but nothing like this! I now open my junk drawers and it gives me peace
. Works for makeup drawers too! Do not hesitate to buy these, definite quality and very customizable!" — Jennifer Hudson
A six-piece set of stackable clear trays
"Great product! I bought these to put in my nightstand drawer to store small things, as the drawer is very deep. I've got Chapstick, hand lotions, a small flashlight, and other bedside items in them so they're not just rolling around the drawer. I just bought some more for my bathroom vanity. They fit together nicely but also lift right out of each other.The plastic is sturdy,
and they came individually wrapped to keep them from scratching." — Sparkyj
A cabinet door organizer
"This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space.
Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners.
" — Kerry
A six-pack of foldable linen storage bags
"The packaging is misleading because they look so small. I bought the six-pack, but I was able to store an entire wardrobe of clothing in these neat totes and still have ONE EXTRA LEFT OVER. Worth every penny for cleaning up and organizing your living spaces fr.
" — Kenneth
A two-tier drawer organizer
"I saw great reviews on this item, so I took the plunge and ordered two sets of them. They were a little pricey, but I am so happy with the product that I think the price was completely worth it! These organizers are much better than other plastic drawers I have used in the past. With the way they are designed, items don't get stuck in the drawers, they are easy to slide, they are spacious, and they have little removable 'sections' that you can use to organize the inside of the drawers.
All in all, this was a great purchase, and I would make it again in a heartbeat." — Tess De Pretis
A 20-pack of space-saving cascading hangers
I brought waaaayyyyy too many clothes to college (fashion merchandising major, sue me) and these were the ONLY way to get all my clothes to fit in the limited closet space provided in a college dorm. It's certainly not as nice as having all your clothes hung on the rack normally because you lose some visibility and clothes on the bottom can be slightly difficult to access, but if you're desperate for space they are a true lifesaver. They're super sturdy and I never had any issues with them breaking in all four years of college.
A three-tier over-the-door towel rack
It's available in two finishes.
"Exactly what was needed in my small bathroom. Fit perfectly over our door and stays put well." — Amazon customer
A 36-pair over-the-door shoe organizer
It's available in white and black.
Promising review:
"My teen loves shoes, especially high tops, but her collection was out of control. We hung these in her closet and were able to fit heels, high tops, cleats, and everything in between. I especially love that they don’t bang on the door when you open/close it.
Plus, they were quick and easy to assemble!" — Ashton
A set of eight fridge organizers
"These have really helped keep my refrigerator organized and clean. If something leaks or spills, it's super easy to clean one of these rather than the entire refrigerator
— I just pop them into the top rack of my dishwasher (no heat dry) and that's it! There were so many in the set that I even had a couple left over to use in my freezer." — Jill Miller
A rolling metal under-bed container
"I purchased this product for my winter clothes and shoes to store under my bed. It was extremely easy to put together since no tools were necessary. Brilliant design. I am very satisfied with this purchase." — Amazon customer
A wall-mounted organizing rack
All the instructions and mounting hardware to install are included. Promising review:
"Repeat customer! I purchased one to organize the garden tools (rake, hoe, cultivator, shovel, etc.) in our garage
, and by alternating the tops of the tools up/down was able to fit them neatly in the holder. I liked it so much that I'm going to install another next to it for the other items.
The hooks are a nice feature to hold our gloves and a simple plastic bag to hold things when needed. The installation kit was very helpful and I was able to install it without using a drill." — Rob C
An easy-access toy storage unit
Promising review:
"I was taken by surprise how small the box was when it arrived and pleasantly surprised with how much I can fit!
It’s very easy to put together. Definitely recommend if you need to find a quick storage space for your children’s toys!" —Triplets
A four-tier book storage rack
"I bought this for my son’s nursery and I was pleasantly surprised with how well the quality is for the price! Easy to put together and holds so many books.
It is smaller than expected, but it ended up being the perfect size for his room. Very happy with my purchase!" — Marissa Hafen
A minimal steel tiered tray
It's available in black and white.
A nonslip turntable with removable compartments
Promising review:
"These are a dream come true. So many of these other lazy Susans are just lazy. This one takes it up 10 notches. It's the valedictorian of Susans. This one spins with ease, is so simple to clean, looks great, AND has removable sections. WHAT. Those other ones just don't have that forward thinking. I've bought these for home — my spices, my snacks, my makeup. I even bought these for my work and blew people's mind.
They had no idea that we could save so much space in our cabinets. They loved them." — Jg
A slim cord organizer box
Promising review:
"Amazing how something so simple can make such a difference!
I had been struggling with my cords. I ordered two but found I could fit my cords in one and used the second for the ridiculous amount of batteries I have. I will be ordering two more of these for my other drawer.
They are sturdy and just enough room to fit things snuggly but not tight." — Deedi
A food container lid organizer with five adjustable dividers
"This is a great caddy for all of those maverick Tupperware lids that disappear like socks in a laundry room. I was able to fit quite a few into it.
It comes with five separators to cordon off different sizes/shapes of lids (see photos) and consolidate two of three previous lids bins into this one. Plus, according to their card insert, the company is a small, women-owned business, which I’m always happy to support." — Bridget D.
A large capacity rotating makeup organizer
Promising review:
"Just another thing TikTok made me buy! The quality of the plastic is really great and I love that you can move the shelves as you see fit." — Reagan
A four-pack of under-shelf baskets
"I just needed a bit more storage for small things in my lower cabinets. These are great. They bring the bits up closer to see and not lost in the jumble. Only took five minutes to install (took longer to sort the bits). Much more sturdy than dollar store variety. And the part that is on top of the shelf is flatter than others.
Easier to move things on the shelf above." —Becky Wilson
A space-saving under-cabinet canister unit
Vascito
is a Michigan-based small biz that provides high-tech home storage and organization products. Each jar comes with their own magnetic rims and one stainless steel shelf plate. The unit is available in four sizes and sets of two or three.Promising review:
"AMAZING! I love this product. The containers are a good quality and the rims unscrew for easy cleaning. They really are tightly sealed and there is no need for a lid. The customer service was fab, providing personalized labels and the delivery was amazingly quick considering I'm in England!" — samhhawk99
A hanger stacker
Promising review:
"The struggle with hangers has been real for quite some time. I wish I would have known about this thing sooner! It arrived double boxed and nicely packaged within. It doesn't wiggle and seems sturdy. Hopefully, it stays that way, because this has saved me a ton of room and hassle
! I'm buying another for child-size hangers." — Kara Adams
A flip-down shoe cabinet
It's available in four sizes and three colors.
Promising review:
"I needed something on the narrow side for our entry way and I was sick of looking at shoes all over the house. This has been perfect! I was able to assemble 90% by myself. Just needed another person to hold the drawers while I installed." — Kristen Lyle
An expandable cabinet spice rack
Promising review:
"Product does exactly what I need it to do. Fits just right, is more than sturdy enough, and has made my absolutely nightmarish spice cabinet look awesome.
No more duplicate spices going bad in the back of the cabinet! It’s not at all difficult to assemble." — Hunter
A wall-mounted storage rack
Promising review:
"Installed in minutes on the back of a closet door as wrapping paper storage. Neatly holds 8–10 rolls." — Leslie B.
A set of six acrylic floating shelves
They're also available in black. Promising review:
"The shelves were super easy to install. They laid pretty flat and flush against the wall, and look great. They hold lightweight items as stated in the description without any problems. Been four months — no sagging, no cracks, no slipping. Good job." — SuburbanMom
A bamboo bag organizer
Available in four sizes.
Promising review:
"Everything fits perfectly and you can store a lot of bags in each compartment!
The printed labels have an excellent adhesive, so you don't have to worry about them coming off anytime soon with occasional wiping with a damp cloth to clean. If you did need deep cleaning, however, they have supplied you with plenty of extra labels should you need them. I intend to also purchase the three-slot version
for my aluminum foil, parchment paper and saran wrap after seeing the quality of this plastic food bag organizer." — Mamaw
A wall-mount grocery bag dispenser
Promising review:
"I had a handmade bag to hold my plastic grocery bags, FOR YEARS!! When it finally tore so badly that I could no longer use it, I found this item. It's perfect! It's well made, has a stainless finish, and no sharp edges. It's mounted on the inside of my cabinet door, making it very convenient, and freeing up some space in my cabinet.
It holds 25–30 bags, probably more if you really stuff them in. I really like this dispenser." — Cubby
An adhesive cord organizer net
CableRoo
is a small business engineering helpful solutions for cord management. Promising review:
"I am a big fan of this cable organizer. It is the best one I have ever used." — Daniele Iervolino