How To Organize Bathroom Cabinets And Shelves: Here's What You Need

Keep your bathroom tidy with stackable bins, cabinet organizers and more from retailers like Amazon and The Container Store.

Regardless of whether you are contending with a small bathroom space or not, having proper storage can make a huge difference between a bathroom that feels like a spa-like retreat or a cluttered disaster zone. Keeping all of your bathroom essentials on hand is important, but it defeats the purpose if you have to dig through an unorganized, messy drawer to find what you need.

Having the proper storage and organization items on hand can make a big difference when it comes to utilizing drawer and cabinet space, and is an easy way to customize a bathroom — especially if you’re a renter and can’t make big permanent changes. Small organizational tweaks can not only help get your items in order, but also create a more zen-like vibe. The last thing you need is a stressful bathroom situation.

We’ve found everything you need to organize your bathroom drawers and cabinets to keep your bathroom essentials neat and tidy. All you need are a few stackable bins, cabinet organizers, towel racks and more. It’s a quick and easy way to upgrade your space and maintain a sense of cleanliness and order.

1
Pottery Barn
An over-the-toilet ladder
Maximize your space with this stylish ladder. Pop it over the toilet to store towels and other bathroom necessities without adding clutter or taking up precious counter space. It has three different sized shelves, is made of solid hardwood and is hand finished with a lacquer sealant so it can withstand bathroom humidity.
Get it from Pottery Barn for $229.
2
West Elm
A towel tower organizer
Designed specifically with small spaces in mind, these Yamakazi towel towers are attractive enough to display but slim enough to stash in a cabinet. You can interlock multiple organizers, so you can store as many towels as needed without worrying about them falling apart.
Get a set of 2 from West Elm for $35.
3
Bed Bath and Beyond
An adjustable drawer organizer
Tidy up those drawers with this Oxo Good Grips drawer bin. It has handy adjustable dividers that you can customize according to what you need to store, making it perfect for a busy bathroom drawer.
Get it from Bed Bath and Beyond for $11.99.
4
Amazon
A two-tier under-sink organizer
This customizable Hanamo organizer can be made to have up four tiers (with the purchase of another set), so you can best utilize vertical space under your sink. You don't need any tools to put it together, and it includes an extra ten removable hooks so you can hang items off it.
Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
5
Food52
A set of wooden shelf risers
Maximize shelf space with these scratch- and stain-resistant wood risers. They're attractive enough to use on the countertop and come in two different sizes, so you can get the one that best fits your space if you decide to tuck them away. Available in four different colors, you can get a matching set or mix them up for a more eclectic vibe.
Get them from Food52 starting at $50.
6
Amazon
A cosmetics organizer and display case
Keep your makeup, skin care and other cosmetic items all in one surprisingly chic organizer. It has a clear top so you can see where everything is located, and features spacious drawers, hand straps and non-slip feet. The slightly futuristic and minimalist vibe makes it pretty enough to display, but it's low-profile enough to tuck away when necessary.
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
7
The Container Store
A set of narrow cabinet-sized drawers
These mesh drawers are perfect for storing bathroom necessities like shampoo bottles, soaps and even cleaning supplies. They're narrow, specifically designed for small under-the-sink spaces and conveniently slide out.
Get it from The Container Store for $99.99.
8
Open Spaces
An attractive bin and basket bundle
Elevate your cabinets and countertop space with these aesthetically pleasing catchall bins from Open Spaces. The set includes two medium bins with two wooden lids and two medium steel baskets.
Get them from Open Spaces for $130.
9
Amazon
A rolling cart with handle
Available in both black and white, the Yamakazi home rolling cart is a great way to get additional storage space in a tiny bathroom. It has a slim profile that can be tucked away behind a door or between the sink and tub, and can be used to store toilet paper, cleaning supplies, hand towels and more. you can even flip it against the wall so that you don't see what's inside and use it as a lovely shelf for decorative touches, jars and more.
Get it from Amazon for $145.
10
Food52
A stylish toilet paper holder stand
OK, it's not technically for drawers or cabinets, but we couldn't resist adding this chic little toilet paper holder from Food52. It saves cabinet space without adding clutter, and its low profile makes it a discreet way to keep your extra TP contained. It even has a cute little shelf at the top for your phone, a tiny plant and more.
Get it from Food52 for $36.
11
Amazon
A set of modular stackable bins
Available in a variety of different sizes, these multi-purpose organizers from Iris USA can be discreetly tucked onto shelving or in bathroom cabinets for any and all bathroom accessories and essentials. They're attractive enough to display and conveniently designed to accommodate small spaces thanks to a minimalist, stackable design.
Get it from Amazon starting at $24.99.
