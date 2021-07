22 Products To Save Your Kitchen From The Claws Of Clutter

An adjustable rack

Amazon

This can be hung on the wall or tossed over the pantry door for instant ample storage. We're talkin' eight shelves you can pack your cooking sprays, plastic bags, foils and everything in between on."Added 50% more space to my pantry. I LOVE this organizer! I had one very similar from The Container Store that cost around $80 and was not as sturdy and useful as this one. It was extremely easy to install, but you really need to screw it in the door, otherwise it will move and the food will fall out from behind. I use this for jars, boxes, cans, etc. and have never had an issue in the year I've had it. I plan to order another one for my laundry room to store laundry and cleaning supplies." — Jenny



Get it from Amazon for $47.50.