33 Products You Need If You Dream Of An Organized Kitchen

Sliding shelves, silverware organizers and storage containers that will make your pantry look like something out of Pinterest.
Amanda Davis
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fudosa-organizer%C3%83%C2%83%C3%82%C2%AF%C3%83%C2%82%C3%82%C2%BC%C3%83%C2%82%C3%82%C2%8CTin-WrapNeat-Dispenser-Compatible/dp/B09V57DWD5?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635ad467e4b04dfacf7e0add%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wrap organizer and dispenser," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635ad467e4b04dfacf7e0add" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fudosa-organizer%C3%83%C2%83%C3%82%C2%AF%C3%83%C2%82%C3%82%C2%BC%C3%83%C2%82%C3%82%C2%8CTin-WrapNeat-Dispenser-Compatible/dp/B09V57DWD5?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635ad467e4b04dfacf7e0add%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">wrap organizer and dispenser,</a> a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Copco-2555-0187-Non-Skid-Cabinet-Turntable/dp/B0036OQWT0?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635ad467e4b04dfacf7e0add%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" two-tiered spinning organizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635ad467e4b04dfacf7e0add" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Copco-2555-0187-Non-Skid-Cabinet-Turntable/dp/B0036OQWT0?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635ad467e4b04dfacf7e0add%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> two-tiered spinning organizer</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fudosa-organizer%C3%83%C2%83%C3%82%C2%AF%C3%83%C2%82%C3%82%C2%BC%C3%83%C2%82%C3%82%C2%8CTin-WrapNeat-Dispenser-Compatible/dp/B09V57DWD5?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635ad467e4b04dfacf7e0add%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="can organizing rack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635ad467e4b04dfacf7e0add" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fudosa-organizer%C3%83%C2%83%C3%82%C2%AF%C3%83%C2%82%C3%82%C2%BC%C3%83%C2%82%C3%82%C2%8CTin-WrapNeat-Dispenser-Compatible/dp/B09V57DWD5?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635ad467e4b04dfacf7e0add%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">can organizing rack</a>.
Amazon
A wrap organizer and dispenser, a two-tiered spinning organizer and can organizing rack.

Popular items from this list include:

• A storage lid organizer that neatly assembles all of your Tupperware lids in one neat and accessible place. The organizer contains adjustable dividers so it can accommodate any size and amount of lids that you have.

• A roll-out over-the-sink drying rack that serves as a compact and efficient solution for those with limited counter-top space.

• An ultra-thin utility cart that slides in and out of those narrow and unused spaces in your kitchen to provide seamless and space-conscious storage.

1
www.amazon.com
A sliding shelf to make accessing back-hiding items easier
Available in seven sizes.

Promising review: "After multiple attempts to organize my deep, narrow, hard to organize lower cabinet, where I keep pots and pans, I finally tried one of the Lynx sliding shelves. WHY didn’t I just buy this to begin with?! I have these awful half-shelves in the lower cabinets that don’t hold much and making organizing even more difficult. Reaching into these lower cabinets can be painful and maddening when you need one pan or pot, but you have to remove EVERYTHING, set them on the floor, grab the one item you need, and shove the stack back into the narrow and deep cabinet. THIS sliding shelf solves the problem!" — Mustang Sally
$44.80 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A double-sided tea organizer to free up space in the cabinet
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.

Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes that I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" — Sarah C.
$29.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
Two stackable can dispensing racks
Promising review: "We purchased two of these stackable racks for our beverage refrigerator. They are quite sturdy and well made. Together, they hold 24 cans, 12 in each rack. The cans roll easily from the top of the rack down to the bottom where they sit in a little cradle waiting to be used. You pull out a can and another rolls into its place. Really beats rooting around in the refrigerator knocking over other cans and bottles, cartons of milk and what have you." — Nancy Pearson

$24.87 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A 15-piece set of food storage containers with airtight lids and labels
Promising review: "I ordered a few different sets from this company and all seem really airtight so far. I like how they stack and am loving the label options. My pantry is looking really organized. Yay!" — Jackie
$30.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A set of four on-shelf cabinet organizers
Promising review: "Randomly write reviews, but you need this! EXACTLY what we were looking for. Oak color blends right into interior of cabinets and white supports match our dishes. Going to, for sure, buy more for every cabinet in the house. Instantly gained twice the storage. No longer have to pick up a stack of dishes to grab a tray, etc. Bargain as well. Looks way better and supports so much more than old wire shelves... Solid wood/metal. Easy to install each shelf with nothing but the four screws included and a Phillips head screwdriver. Had all four 'built' in less than five minutes. 100% recommend! — Amazon customer
$19.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A slim cutlery organizer that conserves drawer space
Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons, etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over face down in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" — mialro
$10.39 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A set of five glass and bamboo lid storage canisters
This set includes a 11.8", 8", 6.6", 5", and 4" canisters.

Promising review: "Very simple and elegant canisters. Adhesive works great and locks the jars very well. Adds a great touch to the kitchen and exactly as pictured." — Anela

Promising review: "These canisters are beautiful and fit our needs perfectly. The seal on the lids works great and the glass isn't too thin which is what I worried about when researching containers. I love the variety of container sizes in this set. We will definitely be purchasing these again. They are an organizer's dream!" — Kathy C
$34.99 at Amazon
8
Real and Vibrant / Etsy
A set of 150 water-resistant spice and pantry labels
Real and Vibrant is an Etsy Shop that focuses one thing: modern-style labels for your organizing pleasure. They have spice, sauce, laundry, soap, and lotion labels. These are available in in four spice label sizes and seven pantry label sizes.

Promising review: "Love how modern and minimal these labels are! I had some custom labels and loved that Sapana [the shop owner] sent me a draft of them for me to review before printing. I loved that these didn’t have 'No. __' on them so I can organize them alphabetically." — Tiffany Kim

Promising review: "LOVE these labels!... They were easy to apply. I love opening up my pantry and seeing everything so organized now. You won't regret this purchase!" — Carli Economy
$36+ at Etsy
9
www.amazon.com
Stackable under-cabinet drawers great for organizing cleaning products
Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings and they hold true. (This is Brad's wife.)" — Brad J. Leahy
$22.92 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A K-Cup storage drawer that fits underneath your Keurig
Each of these holds up to 36 standard-sized K-Cups and is available in nine styles.

Promising review: "I am so glad I got this. It makes for such great streamlined storage. Keeps things tidy and neat, and also helps me keep track of how many cups I have left to determine whether or not I need to add to my grocery list. It is very sturdy and I fit my machine on top. The top is very durable, hard plastic and does not buckle with the weight of the machine filled with water on top." — tunisianswife
$21.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
An adjustable bakeware rack
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions. Available in two sizes and three styles.

Promising review: "Loved it so much I bought a second one immediately! Works great for circular pans, 9x13 cake pans, heavier pans, jelly roll pans, awkward collapsible colanders, cutting boards, whatever you want. Having nonskid feet is a big plus." — Organization Freak/Hobby Cook
$18.99+ at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A plastic, wax paper, and foil organizer and dispenser
Promising review: "Works like a charm. I measured before I ordered to make sure it would fit. What impresses me most is the ability to cut the plastic wrap easily without wrinkling it up. This gadget definitely makes life a little easier in the kitchen. Just know, only holds regular size rolls, not extra long so have to find the right parchment paper roll." — D. Hattenbach
$22.90 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
And a set of labeled plastic bag organizers
Promising review: "You need these, I promise you. I have older cabinets and you never know if the cardboard boxes the bags come in will fit properly in the drawer. This is so much easier! I buy value size boxes of the ziplocks, put them into these boxes in my drawer and refill as needed with extras with my other extra items like paper towel in pantry. Keeps my drawer neat, clean and organized. My bf thought it was a waste of money when they arrived and now he raves about them to everyone who comes over. Such a little thing has made me so happy." — D. Hattenbach
$23.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A large canned food organizer rack
Promising review: "We have a storage cabinet in our garage that I like to keep stocked with nonperishable food since we never know when we'll end up on a two week quarantine these days. I was having a hard time keeping up with what we had and it was just a jumbled mess. My rack came today and it's so much more organized. It's super sturdy and it only took a couple of minutes to put together. I filled it up and I was able fit 44 cans since some are tiny... 5 stars!" — Kimberly C.
$23.97+ at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
An over cabinet door organizer
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." — Kerry
$16.87 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A pantry door organizer that can be hung or mounted
Promising review: "I was looking for some extra storage options for my pantry. Since all the walls already have shelves and I was running out of space, the only possibility to create more storage was by the door. I originally found this product to be a bit pricey but I have to say it’s worth the money. It’s very simple, a child could 'assemble' it in under five minutes. It holds a lot of stuff, even heavy cans, you just have to space the heavy and lighter stuff out. I did not use the sticky strips and whatever else that came with it to secure it even better to the door, because just hanging it on the door makes it very stable. It’s a storage-lifesaver if you’re struggling with space!" — IslandLife
$31.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A wineglass rack that can be mounted underneath shelves, cabinets and more
One rack can hold up to nine standard size glasses.

Promising review: "Overall very pleased with product. Found some floating shelves to match a cabinet. Then added these to make my custom wine stem rack. Quality better than expected and love the darker finish and not the standard Chrome option. These also were the right size for the width and depth of the Shelf. So far I've gotten several compliments." — Ms Lila
$21.93 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A baker's rack that provides extra counter and storage space
Promising review: "This thing is perfect, OK? I've got a studio apartment and don't really have a lot of room to work with. I had absolutely NO counter space, so this baking rack saved my life. I've got more room for groceries and plenty of prep space for getting food ready. You can fit a coffee pot, some containers of spices, and still have the vast majority of the space left over for prep space. The storage underneath is adjustable, so you can make the space between the lower and highest level larger or smaller. You easily could put a microwave on the bottom shelves and store other larger kitchen appliances." — Homeboy Gotcha
$54.78 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A genius three-tiered water bottle organizer
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions. This shelf is available in three other sizes.

Promising review: "I have a bad habit of buying reusable water bottles. This one is cute, this one has this feature, this one has that. What resulted was a cluttered cabinet, a ton of water bottles falling on me every time I went to get one, and I was only using the handful right at the front. This is a great solution! It keeps the cupboard organized and I can see what I have and quickly grab the bottle I need. As a bonus, it also creates a built-in limitation on how many water bottles I can have at any given time. Really recommend." — Miki
$24.99 at Amazon
20
McMaster3D on Etsy
A set of three 3D printed KitchenAid tool holders
McMaster3D is a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop that specializes in 3D printing.

Promising review: 'These are great! They come with command strips and I installed mine side ways on a cabinet instead of underneath and it's working great! Saving so much drawer space." — Rocio
$8 at Etsy
21
www.amazon.com
A slim storage cart that slides out of narrow spaces
Promising reviews: "This is EXACTLY what I needed to fill the space between the cabinet and fridge. We removed an old, unwanted dishwasher and replaced the cabinets and there was this space that we didn't have any plans for so I ordered this cart to complete the collection. It looks awesome, holds a lot of needed items for the kitchen, freeing up the spice cabinet so it looks and feels more organized. It pulls out without any wobbling and seems very stable overall. I would order it again, maybe for the laundry room." — Mary P
$45.99 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A pair of easy-to-clean fridge bins
Promising review: "Great for organizing. Bins are clear so you could easily see what you have and what you need. These are a perfect addition for my refrigerator to keep items organized and within reach. They are sturdy and will last a long time. Very easy to clean. Will recommend this." — Deepika
$14.99+ at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A 3-pack of 70 reusable label stickers that use dry erase markers
Promising reviews: "Great, sticks well to our plastic containers, and they haven't come off in the dishwasher yet even on the bottom rack. They make my fridge so neat and easy to find everything." — The Brown Family
$18.99 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A two-tiered turntable
Promising review: "This turned a mess of a cabinet into an organized cabinet. We use A LOT of spices and it was always a nightmare to find the right one. Now I just spin to find what I want. It’s a nice height too and allows for different size bottles to be placed on the racks." — Vegmom
$14.73 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
An adjustable organizer for your Tupperware and food storage lids
The dividers are adjustable so you can customize your set depending on what size containers you have. It's also available in five sizes.

Promising review: "I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf, and I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product." — Laura H.
$16.99+ at Amazon
26
Amazon
An expandable dish rack complete with drainage system underneath
Promising review: "Does adulting mean getting excited about a dish rack? Because that's what's happening right now. I purchased this rack after my flimsy metal one finally gave out and my goodness does it make a difference! The effective drainage alone is worth the price, but I love the two levels, organization options, and the fact that the utensil holder has a safe slot for knives. Trust me, it's well worth the money!" –– Amanda Davis, Buzzfeed

Promising review: "I’ve bought a few Joseph Joseph kitchen items and the quality is always beyond of my expectations. I was looking for a dish drying rack for month [knowing] I wanted something sophisticated, great quality and easy to disassemble to clean it, and finally found Joseph Joseph popped on Amazon when searching. Whoever invented this, I can’t thank more than I should because everything was really well thought to accommodate all our utensils, a huge plus to the quality and elegance of this product. I 100% recommend this dish drying rack on top of all other well known and not well known brands. Very, very satisfied." — M Silva
$59.99 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A roll-out over-the-sink dish drying rack that conserves counter space
Available in five sizes and two colors.

Promising review: "Really pleased how this fits the sink and provides versatility in drying dishes, washing fruit, or added space. It is very strong and could hold a lot of weight...really happy with my purchase." — OSU Fan

Promising review: "I am very pleased that it is such a versatile item. I used to utilize a drying dish mat, which accumulates humidity and germs. The Roll Up Dish Drying Rack can be used to wash fruits and veggies, or allow kitchen items to air dry. It can also be used to place hot kitchen pans, as well as placing a cutting board. I am pleasantly amazed with the item." — Cara
$13.97+ at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A set of three floating shelves you can use for cooking tools, glassware and more
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with how well this turned out. The shelves were easy to install- are very sturdy, well made." — C Davis
$35.99 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A simple shelving unit
Available in three sizes and two colors.

Promising review: "I was able to put it together myself in less than 15 minutes. It’s great because I can change the sizes of the different levels anytime. I liked it so much I want to order a second one. Great buy." — CaitLG90
$37.82+ at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A pan and pot lid organizer that can be used upright or on its side
Promising review: "I was tired of stacking my frying pans on top of each other and was looking for something to both organize my pans and give me easy access to them. Before this organizer, I would have to unstack several pans in order to get to the middle pan that I needed. Now, I can just reach in and immediately get the frying pan that I need without having to unstack. The quality of this organizer is pretty good." — L
$16.87 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A set of 12 magnetic spice jars that securely attach to your fridge
Gneiss Spice is a small biz based in Bethel, Maine. They specialize in stylish and sustainable spice organization. These jars are available in two sizes and packs of 10, 12, or 24.

Promising review: "These little jars have added such charm to our kitchen. They are not only beautiful and showcase the gorgeous spice colors, but are incredibly functional and make great use of our extra fridge space. The magnets are strong, the pack comes with a TON of sticker labels for any spice you can imagine, and the small jars are honestly just the right size." — Gretchen K.
$70+ at Amazon
32
Image Works / Etsy
A customizable spice drawer organizer
Image Works VA is a Virgina-based, husband-and-wife-run small business that takes organizing seriously. In addition to handmade spice organizers, they've got K-Cup *and* Nespresso pod organizers, too.

Promising review: "This item is exactly as described. It is extremely high quality and is absolutely perfect for the dimensions of my drawer. I looked into getting this done custom by someone in town and it was 5x more expensive. I am so glad I went with this one instead." — Kirsten Matelich

Promising review: "I could not be happier, they fit perfectly! I went from having a disorganized disaster of a spice mess to a neatly organized drawer." — Kathleen Arlia
$45+ at Etsy
33
www.amazon.com
A mountable grocery bag dispenser
Promising review: "I had a handmade bag to hold my plastic grocery bags, FOR YEARS!! When it finally tore so badly that I could no longer use it, I found this item. It's perfect! It's well made, has a stainless finish, and no sharp edges. It's mounted on the inside of my cabinet door, making it very convenient, and freeing up some space in my cabinet. It holds 25–30 bags, probably more if you really stuff them in. I really like this dispenser." — Cubby
$24.99 at Amazon
