The Original Daenerys From The Scrapped 'Game Of Thrones' Pilot Speaks Out

“Shooting that pilot was a really great lesson,” Merchant told Entertainment Weekly recently during a Zoom call. “It was an affirmation about listening to my instincts and following them, because I tried to back out of that situation and, during the contract process, I did back out. I was talked back into it by some persuasive people. Then I found myself naked and afraid in Morocco and riding a horse that was clearly much more excited to be there than I was.”

The actor is talking about Daenerys’ infamous wedding night. As HuffPost previously reported, the original wedding night was closer to the more consensual scene that occurred in author George R.R. Martin’s books. However, as Merchant alludes to — and interviewer and author James Hibberd notes in his book “Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon” — the scene also had a horse getting ... eh ... a bit too excited.

Merchant went on to talk about trusting her gut, which just wasn’t into the role.