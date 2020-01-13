Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Orlando Bloom and his son, Flynn, attend the ceremony in honor of his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 2, 2014.

Orlando Bloom knows the love, fear and chaos that come with parenthood.

The actor has a son named Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Since becoming a dad in 2011, he’s opened up about the life-changing experience in various interviews and public appearances.

In honor of his 43rd birthday, here are 10 quotes about fatherhood from Bloom.

On Becoming A Dad

“Being a father, you know, you kind of have a new sense of responsibility.”

On Balance

“I won’t spend more than two or three weeks away from him ... [His mom] flies somewhere for work, I take care of Flynn. I go off to work, she takes care of Flynn. Or, you know, we’re together, and we just make it work. We’re not conventional in any way, shape or form ... we’re still pretty loosey-goosey. We’re a bit of a traveling circus.”

On Parenting Fears

“I grew up taking the Tube through London, going to drama school, and we were constantly being pulled off due to bomb scares with the IRA and stuff like that. But weirdly, I guess because I have a son, I sometimes will be in big theme parks or whatever with him and I think, ‘Oh, this could be one of those weird places where something...’ And I’ve never really had that before. So it’s a bit of a scary place, the world we’re living in today. There needs to be more dialogue. More of a human dialogue about what’s happening.”

On Co-Parenting After Divorce

“I always was like, ‘Listen, we’re gonna be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives. We have a child. Let’s [do] whatever it takes.’”

On The Power Of Parenthood

“When I was a boy I dreamed of creating a kingdom to share and balance love with life, career and everything in between, something I didn’t fully comprehend till my son opened my heart. Could not be more grateful.”

On Priorities

“I’m still pretty impulsive in some ways, but more conscious of my health and safety. I want to be around to be a big part of Flynn’s life. Bike rides are more thought out, shall we say ― but you’ve still got to live, right?”

On Wanting Kids With Fiancée Katy Perry

“I love kids. She’s great with kids. It would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that.”

On Adjusting To Parenthood As A Dad

“It’s mad because as a woman you carry the baby for nine months so you’re very conscious that you have a little one inside you. But for a guy, it’s suddenly, there’s a baby there.”

On Screen Time

“I’m not a millennial. They live their lives through their phones. What happens to my son? How is he going to have a real relationship if it’s all happening on his phone? Disconnecting is massively important.”

On Fatherhood