Orlando Sentinel Editorial Thirsts After Rival GOP Gov. In Stunning Rebuke Of DeSantis

Both “were elected in 2018 to govern swing states. Both are Republicans and have last names starting with ‘De,’” noted the editorial. “Their similarities end when it comes to how the governors of Florida and Ohio have managed the coronavirus in their states.”

The editorial said DeSantis “seems unable to learn from his earlier missteps, which include allowing college spring break to continue at Florida’s beaches and doubting federal warnings that Florida was experiencing community spread of the coronavirus.”