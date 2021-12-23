Style & Beauty

Shop The Trend: Super Ornate Shoes That Bring The Party

Add some oomph to your outfit with heels adorned with feathers, bows, jewels and more.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Many people feel comfortable wearing bold, voluminous dresses or tops with lots of attention-grabbing embellishment. But for those who aren’t quite so comfortable in a loud ensemble, there are more subtle ways to stylistically experiment. Take shoes, for instance.

Celebrities like JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul and Nicky Hilton Rothschild have rocked ornate heels with feathers, bows and sparkles during red carpet appearances.

JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul and Nicky Hilton Rothschild (left to right) have rocked embellished heels on the red carpet.
Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/Gabe Ginsberg/Dia Dipasupil
Feather embellishments add a fun, airy vibe to shoes and also bring a 1920s flapper element. Crystals and gems give footwear a regal look reminiscent of the British royals’ crown jewels. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to channel the glitz and sparkle of New Year’s Eve year-round, try heels with glitter and sequins.

The styling options with ornate heels are also more vast than one might think. When you’re wearing shoes with eye-catching details, you might consider letting them stand out by sporting more simple, neutral clothes in straight silhouettes.

But of course you can also pair them with equally vibrant clothes ― whether it’s bright metallics, voluminous sleeves or big pops of color. After all, many of us are looking for the opportunity to be a little extra with our clothes after so many months of sweatpants.

You can pair your embellished shoes with equally eye-catching clothes or let them pop with a simpler outfit.
Getty Images/Edward Berthelot
You can pair your embellished shoes with equally eye-catching clothes or let them pop with a simpler outfit.

However you style your ornate shoes, try to channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw and strut with confidence. If you’re looking to try out this trend, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

1
Nina Shoes' Dalva feather dress sandals
Macy's
Get them from Macy's for $99.
2
Veronika pink multi heels
Steve Madden
Get them from Steve Madden for $129.95.
3
Lessa-S gold heels
Steve Madden
Get them from Steve Madden for $109.95.
4
Richealnana fringe ankle strap heeled sandals
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $39.99.
5
New York And Company's Tina bow heel pump
Macy's
Get them from Macy's for $38.22.
6
Betsey Johnson SB-Eli blush satin ruffled tulle high heel sandals
Lulus
Get them from Lulus for $119.
7
Z&L pointy toe big bow stilettos
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $33.99.
8
Dara turquoise heels
Steve Madden
Get them from Steve Madden for $109.95.
9
Nina60 metallic multi rainbow
Nina Shoes
Get them from Nina Shoes for $62.30.
10
Richealnana fluffy feather heeled sandals
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $49.99.
11
PiePieBuy ankle strap bow heels
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $39.98.
12
Lemon Drop by Privileged Patricia block heels
Dolls Kill
Get them from Dolls Kill for $56.
13
Herstyle Rumors chunky buckle party shoes
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $27.99.
14
Jeffrey Campbell's Daisy heels
Free People
Get them from Free People for $138.
15
Various rose gold heels
Steve Madden
Get them from Steve Madden for $129.95.
16
Betsey Johnson Lylla bow dress sandals
Macy's
Get them from Macy's for $129.
17
FSJ pointed toe club shoes
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $85.99.
18
Lulus Boabaa mint feather high heel sandals
Lulus
Get them from Lulus for $29.
19
Betsey Johnson Eli ruffle dress sandals
Macy's
Get them from Macy's for $119.
20
FSJ gold chunky party pumps
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $49.99.
21
Kat zest-crystal satin heels
Nina Shoes
Get them from Nina Shoes for $62.30.
22
Dress First closed toe pumps
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $39.99.
23
Charles David's Esquire sandal
DSW
Get them from DSW for $119.
24
Hinyyrin tassel heeled sandals
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $49.99.
25
Ayanna red satin bow ankle strap high Heel Sandals
Lulus
Get them from Lulus for $38.
26
FreLo fuzzy kitten heels
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $26.99.
27
Jingyibest gold rhinestone heels
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $120.
28
Nina Shoes' Nina Flosie peep-toe bow evening pumps
Macy's
Get them from Macy's for $99.
