Many people feel comfortable wearing bold, voluminous dresses or tops with lots of attention-grabbing embellishment. But for those who aren’t quite so comfortable in a loud ensemble, there are more subtle ways to stylistically experiment. Take shoes, for instance.

Celebrities like JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul and Nicky Hilton Rothschild have rocked ornate heels with feathers, bows and sparkles during red carpet appearances.

Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/Gabe Ginsberg/Dia Dipasupil JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul and Nicky Hilton Rothschild (left to right) have rocked embellished heels on the red carpet.

Feather embellishments add a fun, airy vibe to shoes and also bring a 1920s flapper element. Crystals and gems give footwear a regal look reminiscent of the British royals’ crown jewels. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to channel the glitz and sparkle of New Year’s Eve year-round, try heels with glitter and sequins.

The styling options with ornate heels are also more vast than one might think. When you’re wearing shoes with eye-catching details, you might consider letting them stand out by sporting more simple, neutral clothes in straight silhouettes.

But of course you can also pair them with equally vibrant clothes ― whether it’s bright metallics, voluminous sleeves or big pops of color. After all, many of us are looking for the opportunity to be a little extra with our clothes after so many months of sweatpants.

Getty Images/Edward Berthelot You can pair your embellished shoes with equally eye-catching clothes or let them pop with a simpler outfit.

However you style your ornate shoes, try to channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw and strut with confidence. If you’re looking to try out this trend, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

