If you’re perennially cold, you may wish you could take your heated blanket with you everywhere you go, like Linus from Peanuts. While it’s not always feasible to stay swaddled throughout the day, this rechargeable heated vest may be the next best thing. Made from high-quality lightweight nylon and a machine-washable heating elements, this Ororo heated vest is a hot accessory this winter for men and women— and today, it’s almost 30% off.
Whether you’re shoveling snow, walking your dog or just spending time outdoors this winter, this heated vest is an easy-to-wear layering piece that’s warming without being restrictive. It has four warming zones across the chest, stomach, shoulders and lower back, and turns on with the simple press of a button. There are three levels of heat, from 95 to 130 degrees, and the vest can run up to 10 hours between charges.
Between wears, you can simply plug the vest into an external charging block to juice it up. The internal heating elements in the vest are made to go through the washing machine at least 50 times.
While there are cheaper models available, this Ororo vest has superior ratings and reviews for both men and women, many with photos, testifying to the quality and ease of this vest. Both have stellar 4.6-star ratings on Amazon from more than 9,000 reviewers each.
With heating in the collar, a strong zipper, secure zippered pockets and soft but wind- and water-resistant fabric, the Ororo vest will get you through this and many other winters. Grab one for yourself today and for everyone you know that spends time outdoors in the cold, but prefers to be toasty warm.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“My daughter works with horses in upstate NY where it gets very cold in winter months. This keeps her warm without being restrictive.” — Laura F.
“The vest is comfortable, cute, AND soooo warm. I love the temperature variation controls, and was able to wear it for over 3hrs on high and only went through half the battery.” — Amanda Signaigo
“I’m always freezing and decided to take a chance on this. So amazing!! Really cute and comfy, and the heat is AMAZING!!! I’ve already had two other people fall in love and order their own.” — Gloria Beck
“Absolutely LOVE my vest! Light weight but keeps you toasty warm on the golf course or a snowy day. Highly recommend this vest and their customer support is fantastic too. Will be buying a few as holiday gifts.” — J.L.M.
“This is a great vest it works great at keeping you warm. I bought it for playing golf in the cold weather. I bought one for my sister who walks her dogs. I also bought one for my daughter who does both she plays golf and also walks her dog.” — Donna Armell
“This is a great vest! I brought it on a camping trip in late October in Colorado when we got both rain and snow. The vest kept me warm all night! I look forward to using it during ski season as well!” — Jennifer