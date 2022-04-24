Over time Hatch leaned increasingly right and became a Donald Trump loyalist, even though he had preferred Florida Gov. Jeb Bush or Sen. Marco Rubio to become the Republican presidential candidate in 2016.

But he won praise Saturday from both Democrats and Republicans.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said in a tweet that Hatch “was kind to me and we worked together well. There were a lot of differences including party, height, age ... you name it ... but somehow we always looked for common ground.” She added: “Prayers for his family today.”

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) hailed Hatch as a “gentleman, statesman and a proud son of Pennsylvania.”