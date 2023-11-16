The Guardian Deletes Osama Bin Laden Letter After TikTok Panic

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Guardian has taken down a letter written by Osama bin Laden after it inspired social media posts co-signing his critique of the United States.

The outlet replaced a transcript of the jihadist’s 2002 “letter to the American people” with a note on Wednesday, following reports of a surge of TikTok content related to the 4,000-word document, which was published one year after the Sept. 11 attacks.

In place of the letter, The Guardian’s link now reads, “This page previously displayed a document containing, in translation, the full text of Osama bin Laden’s ‘letter to the American people’, which was reported in the Observer on Sunday 24 November 2002. The document, which was published here on the same day, was removed on 15 November 2023.”

While it is rare for news outlets to remove reporting and primary documents like letters outright, The Guardian said it made the decision to pull the document after seeing it circulated “without its original context.”

The letter, in part, blames the Sept. 11 attacks on America’s support for Israel and its continued involvement in the Middle East. Experts who spoke to The Washington Post also called it “a kind of core doctrinal text” for both al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

“The transcript published on our website 20 years ago has been widely shared today on social media without its original context,” a spokesperson for The Guardian told the Post in a statement.

“Therefore we have decided to take it down and direct readers to the news article that originally contextualized it instead,” the statement continued, referring to excerpts of the letter in a piece about the United States’ response.

A 2002 letter written by Osama bin Laden recently resurfaced on TikTok, prompting The Guardian to pull the text amid a minor moral panic. - via Getty Images

The Guardian’s reaction to the TikTok trend may have elevated what was actually a small sample of posts.

While a Thursday search for “letter to the American people” yielded dozens of videos, most were about The Guardian’s decision to delete the letter.

Charlie Winter, a specialist in jihadist affairs, told The Washington Post that videos expressing sympathy for bin Laden appeared to be cherry-picking from the text, which also calls for genocide and “indiscriminate acts of violence against civilians.”

“It’s not the letter that is going viral. It’s a selective reading of parts of the letter that’s going viral,” he said. “And I don’t know whether it’s because people aren’t actually reading it or, when they’re reading it, they’re reading the bits that they want to see or, you know, the bits that they want to see are sinking in.”

The Guardian’s decision comes amid debates about social media’s role in global affairs, like the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

During last week’s Republican presidential primary debate, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said TikTok was “polluting the minds of American young people” with “antisemitic, horrible stuff that their algorithms were pushing out at a gargantuan rate.”