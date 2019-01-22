2019 Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

The 2019 Oscars might still be down a host, but at least now they have some nominees.

Netflix’s “Roma,” from writer and director Alfonso Cuarón, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ dark period comedy “The Favourite” led with 10 nominations each for the 91st Academy Awards, announced Tuesday morning. “Roma” became a game-changer for the streaming service as its first Best Picture nominee.

The nominations were revealed by Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross in Los Angeles at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

The hit musical melodrama “A Star Is Born,” Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” and the controversial and Best Picture front-runner “Green Book” were represented across major categories ― save for a snub for Cooper for Best Director.

The academy also made history with Marvel’s box office behemoth “Black Panther” after a strong awards campaign, with the Ryan Coogler-directed blockbuster becoming the first superhero film to be nominated for Best Picture.

It was a good morning for “Bohemian Rhapsody” star Rami Malek, and for Christian Bale of “Vice.” Both gave transformative performances this year and walked away with the top male acting trophies at the Golden Globes. Glenn Close and Lady Gaga are poised to lead the Best Actress race after sharing the honor at the Critics Choice Awards, unless the two split the votes, which would open the category for “The Favourite” scene-stealer Olivia Colman or Melissa McCarthy from “Can You Forgive Me?”

The awards ceremony is officially charging ahead without a host for the first time in nearly three decades after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down in the wake of controversy over past homophobic tweets.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards will be handed out live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 24.

Check out the list of nominees below.

Best Picture

“Black Panther”

“A Star Is Born”

“Roma”

“The Favourite”

“Vice”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Green Book”

“BlacKkKlansman”

Best Actress

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best Actor

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best Director

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Best Original Screenplay

“First Reformed”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“The Favourite”

“Vice”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Cinematography

“Cold War”

“The Favourite”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Animated Film

“Incredibles 2”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Isle Of Dogs”

Best Animated Short Film

“Animal Behaviour”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”

Best Live Action Short Film

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Mother”

“Skin”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Capernaum”

“Cold War”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best Documentary Feature

“Free Solo”

“Minding The Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“RBG”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence.”

Best Production Design

“Black Panther”

“First Man”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Roma”

Best Film Editing

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Green Book”

“The Favourite”

“Vice”

Best Sound Editing

“A Quiet Place”

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

Best Sound Mixing

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Original Score

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Original Song

“All The Stars” ― “Black Panther”

“I’ll Fight” ― “RBG”

“Shallow” ― “A Star Is Born”

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” ― “Mary Poppins Returns”

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” ― “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Best Costume Design

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Border”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Vice”

Best Visual Effects

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man”

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”