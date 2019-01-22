8 Oscar Nominees You Can Stream Right Now

The 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony will take place Feb. 24, which gives you slightly more than a month to watch the newly anointed nominees. If you missed them while they were in theaters, here’s some good news: A few of the nominees ― including two for Best Picture ― are available to stream on services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO and Hulu.

The list below doesn’t include movies you have to pay for, just ones that can be streamed for free as long as you have the right subscription service. It also only include nominees in the major Oscar categories that Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross announced Tuesday.

And if you want to stay informed about what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, be sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Marvel "Black Panther" on Netflix.

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost

Streamline makes recommendations for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline highlights the best shows to watch online, with a focus on Netflix.

‘Black Panther’

Premise: A succession battle pushes the secretive nation of Wakanda into a civil war that could destroy what made this technologically advanced community special.

Oscar Nominations: Best Picture; Sound Editing ― Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker; Sound Mixing; Production Design ― Hannah Beachler; Original Score ― Ludwig Goransson; Original Song ― “All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA; Costume Design ― Ruth E. Carter.

Where to Stream: Netflix

‘First Reformed’

Premise: A sick pastor becomes obsessed with environmentalism, and subsequently embarks on a personal odyssey to see how far he’s willing to go in his fight for his new zealotry.

Oscar Nomination: Original Screenplay ― Paul Schrader

Where to Stream: Amazon Prime

‘Roma’

Premise: A servant suffers through a personal hardship while working for a middle-class family in a suburb of Mexico City during a time of great economic and political strife.

Oscar Nominations: Best Picture; Lead Actress ― Yalitza Aparicio; Supporting Actress ― Marina de Tavira; Director ― Alfonso Cuarón; Original Screenplay ― Alfonso Cuarón; Cinematography ― Alfonso Cuarón; Best Foreign Language Film ― Mexico; Sound Editing ― Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay; Sound Mixing; Production Design ― Eugenio Caballero and Bárbara Enrı́quez

Where to Stream: Netflix

‘Minding The Gap’

Premise: Young men use skateboarding to escape from their challenging home lives, then try to take on adult responsibilities of their own.

Oscar Nomination: Best Documentary Feature ― Bing Liu

Where to Stream: Hulu

‘The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs’

Premise: An anthology of stories that take place in the American West and involve death or near-death experiences.

Oscar Nominations: Adapted Screenplay ― Joel Coen and Ethan Coen; Costume Design ― Mary Zophres; Original Song ― “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” by Willie Watson and Tim Blake Nelson

Where to Stream: Netflix

‘Isle Of Dogs’

Premise: After a mayor banishes a city’s dogs to an island of garbage, a little boy travels there to reunite with his pet.

Oscar Nominations: Animated Feature ― Wes Anderson; Original Score ― Alexandre Desplat

Where to Stream: HBO

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Premise: In this origin story for Han Solo, Solo teams up with Chewbacca and smugglers on a dangerous heist.

Oscar Nominations: Visual Effects

Where to Stream: Netflix

‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Premise: A group of superheroes attempts to thwart a supervillain bent on warping the universe.

Oscar Nomination: Visual Effects

Where to Stream: Netflix

Bonus: ‘Incredibles 2’ (Will be available soon)

Premise: A wife, husband and their three kids must work together against a diabolical villain ― and to handle the typical challenges of family life.

Oscar Nomination: Animated Feature ― Brad Bird