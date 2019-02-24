'Crazy Rich Asians' Stars Looked So Money On The Oscars Red Carpet

The stars of “Crazy Rich Asians” brought some crazy rich glamour to the 91st annual Academy Awards.
A few cast members of the summer blockbuster hit showed up to the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, *slaying*.
Constance Wu, who played lead Rachel Chu in the movie, showed up in a custom, bold yellow Versace gown. And Michelle Yeoh, who played matriarch Eleanor Young, arrived in a Victorian-inspired Elie Saab gown.
Rapper and actress Awkwafina, who played Chu’s best friend Peik Lin Goh, opted for a glittery DSQUARED² power suit. And Henry Golding, who played lead Nick Young, stunned in a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label tux. Director Jon M. Chu showed up as Wu’s date in a classic tux.
Gemma Chan, who portrayed Nick Young’s cousin Astrid, showed up in a bright pink Valentino gown.
While “Crazy Rich Asians” was not up for an Oscar, Wu is presenting an award. Awkwafina is teaming up with comedian John Mulaney to present another award.