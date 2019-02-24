'Crazy Rich Asians' Stars Looked So Money On The Oscars Red Carpet

The stars of “Crazy Rich Asians” brought some crazy rich glamour to the 91st annual Academy Awards.

A few cast members of the summer blockbuster hit showed up to the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, *slaying*.

Constance Wu, who played lead Rachel Chu in the movie, showed up in a custom, bold yellow Versace gown. And Michelle Yeoh, who played matriarch Eleanor Young, arrived in a Victorian-inspired Elie Saab gown.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Constance Wu in a custom, bold yellow Versace gown.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Michelle Yeoh wears a Victorian-inspired Elie Saab number.

Rapper and actress Awkwafina, who played Chu’s best friend Peik Lin Goh, opted for a glittery DSQUARED² power suit. And Henry Golding, who played lead Nick Young, stunned in a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label tux. Director Jon M. Chu showed up as Wu’s date in a classic tux.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Awkwafina in a glittery DSQUARED² suit.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Henry Golding wears a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label tux.

Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images Jon M. Chu and Wu on the red carpet.

Gemma Chan, who portrayed Nick Young’s cousin Astrid, showed up in a bright pink Valentino gown.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Gemma Chan in a pink Valentino gown.